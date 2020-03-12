First season sires highlight Redcliffe sale

The progeny of exciting first crop harness racing sires Always B Miki , Racing Hill and Guaranteed will be showcased at the Redcliffe Yearling Sale to be conducted by Darren Ebert and Company at Redcliffe Paceway on Sunday, April 5.

Always B Miki (1:46), the world’s fastest ever pacer, Racing Hill (1:48.8), one of the best three-year-olds of his era, and the local Grand Circuit star Guarantee are all singly represented in the sale.

The 66 lots catalogued represent 26 different sires.

Changeover, the Burwood Stud flagship stallion and the sire of the 2016 Redcliffe Sales Classic winner Heart Of Change, has easily the biggest draft with 18 nominations.

Other leading lights with multiple representation include Rock N Roll Heaven, Hurrikane Kingcole, Artsplace, Mr Feelgood, A Rocknroll Dance, Well Said, Heston Blue Chip, Pet Rock, Gotta Go Cullect, Betterthancheddar, He’s Watching and Cammibest, the sire of a record four Redcliffe Sales Classic 2YO winners.

The highly successful sires Courage Under Fire, Sportswriter, Western Terror, Tintin In America, Auckland Reactor and For A Reason all have one yearling in the sale.

Graduates from the sale are eligible for the Garrard’s Redcliffe Yearling Sale Series with a two-year-old Sale Race Classic worth $100,000 in 2021 and a three-year-old Classic carrying a stake of $35,000 in 2022.

They are also eligible for QBred, Breeders Crown, Bathurst Gold Crown and Vicbred.

To request a catalogue, phone Darren Ebert on 0410 688 176 or email ebertancoauctioneer@bigpond.com or phone Redcliffe Harness Racing Club on (07) 3284 4550.

The online catalogue can be viewed at www.darrenebertauctioneer.com.au

Peter Wharton