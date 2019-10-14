First-time winner Tom settling to the city life

An ecstatic Tom Downey after his first win as a driver on his own pacer Art I Special (Courtesy Eugowra HRC)

Tom Downey is a country boy at heart, but he's loving the harness racing life in the glitzy harborside city of Sydney.

Downey works for astute Menangle Park horseman Rickie Alchin and he's on top of the world after landing his first ever winner as a driver, at a recent Eugowra meeting.

The former panelbeater from West Wyalong, in the NSW Central West, last year jumped at the opportunity for a change in direction and couldn't be happier with how things are working out.

"I was down visiting Rickie's brother Jarrod and I got talking to Rickie and he told me he could have a job available if I wanted it," Downey said.

"I jumped at the offer and shifted down. It's been one of the best things I could have done because I'm just loving it."

While Downey spent six years in the panel beating trade at home, horses were never far away.

"Local trainer Michael Souden does a good job and he used to let me help him out," he said.

"I actually did all my required trial drives to get my driver's licence when I was living in West Wyalong, but then never went on with it.

"I'm not sure if I lost a bit of confidence or what it was. Anyway, I never had any race drives and didn't really worry about it."

But that's all in the past, with the enthusiastic young junior chalking up a career highlight with the 11-year-old gelding Art I Special (Artsplace US-Vicario NZ (Sokys Atom USA), owned in partnership with his father, Mark.

Art I Special was a narrow winner in the Canowindra Produce Pace at Eugowra at odds of 30/1 recently.

"That was his ninth start for us after we decided to purchase him. My dad was there for the win, along with my mum Lisa and brother Caleb," he said.

"It was very special that they were all there to watch, particularly because it was my first winner. I had one celebration beer with dad and then we had to get on the road for the five-hour trip back to Menangle."

Downey got the lead early with Art I Special before deciding to ease for a trail. They got out at the top of the home straight to score by a head over the Chris Frisby-trained Arcachen.

The win took the racing career of Art I Special to 13 wins and 38 placings from 156 starts for over $100,000.

"I was training a two-year-old beforehand. He was one of the last ones owned by my grandfather Max Palmer who trained at Cootamundra. When he wasn't shaping up, we decided on Art I Special," Downey said.

"He actually won first-up for us at Bankstown, but I didn't drive him because I'd gone back home for a week. Rickie got the win and that was sort of bitter-sweet, but at least now I've got a win on him as well."

After making the move to Menangle, Downey had to do another six trial drives before being licenced.

"I've probably now driven in about 15 or 16 races and before the win I'd finished third on two occasions on Art I Special early on."

Alchin is formerly from Temora, just half an hour south of West Wyalong, and has more than 30 horses in work.

He is full of praise for Downey, and apart from saying "he has the biggest smile in the sport", added that he was polite and willing to learn.

"I like the way Tom drives and he will develop into a fine reinsman. I'm happy that he came on board with us, that's for sure," Alchin said.

"It felt a little funny when I won on his horse. It was great but I felt a bit sad for him missing the drive."

In the meantime, Downey, who turns 25 next month, is enjoying the change he's made with the move east to "try something different".

"While I do miss West Wyalong, I made the right decision and I just love what I'm doing - and that's even with those early 5.30am starts!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura