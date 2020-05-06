First two-year-old qualifier of the year

Lake Worth, FL - There may only be two starters in the race, one a trotter and one a pacer, but they are the first harness racing Standardbred qualifiers of the year for two-year-old's in North America.

They will be competing in the first of nine qualifying races over the five-eighths mile oval at Olympia of Palm Beach Training Center on Wednesday, May 6. The action gets underway starting at 11:00 am, but due to the Corvid-19 virus, no fans are allowed to attend the races.

The two two-year-olds will compete in the very first race. Both are fillies, trained by Sergio Corona. Both fillies are homebreds, owned by Amante Standardbreds, Inc. of Delray Beach.

Starting from post one is Ciao Bella, a daughter of Odino Jet from the Victory's Force mare, Reverie Devictoire. She was a $134,000 career winner and this is her first foal. Ciao Bella will be driven by Sergio Corona.

In post two is Princess Royal, who is sired by Royel Millennium from the Real Artist mare, Check This. Princess Royal will be driven by Ken Holliday.

There will be video with race calls of all nine races posted at www.olympiapalmbeach.com later in the day.