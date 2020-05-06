Day At The Track

First two-year-old qualifier of the year

08:02 AM 06 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Olympia logo.jpg

Lake Worth, FL - There may only be two starters in the race, one a trotter and one a pacer, but they are the first harness racing Standardbred qualifiers of the year for two-year-old's in North America.

They will be competing in the first of nine qualifying races over the five-eighths mile oval at Olympia of Palm Beach Training Center on Wednesday, May 6. The action gets underway starting at 11:00 am, but due to the Corvid-19 virus, no fans are allowed to attend the races.

The two two-year-olds will compete in the very first race. Both are fillies, trained by Sergio Corona. Both fillies are homebreds, owned by Amante Standardbreds, Inc. of Delray Beach.

Starting from post one is Ciao Bella, a daughter of Odino Jet from the Victory's Force mare, Reverie Devictoire. She was a $134,000 career winner and this is her first foal. Ciao Bella will be driven by Sergio Corona.

In post two is Princess Royal, who is sired by Royel Millennium from the Real Artist mare, Check This. Princess Royal will be driven by Ken Holliday.

There will be video with race calls of all nine races posted at www.olympiapalmbeach.com later in the day.

by Steve Wolf, for Olympia of Palm Beach

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

First two-year-old qualifier of the year
06-May-2020 08:05 AM NZST
Tetrick to replace John Brennan on Board
06-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
OHHA Offers Discount Feed Program - REVISED
06-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Moni Maker, Muscle Hill to square off
06-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Alliance accredits first organizations
06-May-2020 04:05 AM NZST
Leavitt appointed to Kentucky Racing Commission
06-May-2020 03:05 AM NZST
Auction ends 8pm tonight
06-May-2020 03:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News