First winner for the sire The Best Madrik

Afterburner won as he liked in his first start at Winton

The three year old trained by Brett Gray and owned by Baynes Bloodstock and like many of their horses, his name is connected to aviation. Afterburner trotted down to the line to beat Superfast Kiwi by four lengths.

Although his headgear was removed Afterburner appeared to have plenty in hand at the finish and he looks like a promising trotter.

He’s the first winner for Coktail Jet sire The Best Madrik who has left only four foals in New Zealand, all of which are three year olds.

Another of The Best Madrik’s foals Madrik, which races out of the Kirstin Barclay and Tank Ellis stable, is qualified but unraced. He too looks promising.

Afterburner’s out of Knapdale Girl an eight win Sundon mare whose first foal is the four win trotter Full Noise.

The Optimist appears to have a liking for Winton, having won two races both on the Central Southland course. She overcame a second line draw and a stout challenge by The White Rabbit to win by a nose.

Kiwitrix can’t seem to win a trick.

The talented trotter has galloped a number of times when racing, and today just when he looked as if he’d win his second race he galloped shortly before the finish line and was relegated to second with Christmas Babe promoted to first.

Kickupyaheels won the fourth heat of the Southern Belle Speed Series today.



Kickupyaheels and Johnny Morrison winning the Southern Belle Speed series heat. --Bruce Stewart photo

The four year old A Rocknroll Dance mare won last weekend at Wyndham and produced a similar run, finishing late wide out on the track to beat Bunters Dream by three quarters of a length.

First starter Who Made Who looked like a potential Southland Oaks filly when, in the hands on Brent Barclay, he beat American Eyretime by two lengths.

The Sweet Lou filly out of Arden Banner is trained at Aylesbury by Stephen Boyd and prior to today’s debut had won five of her six trials or workouts ironically when driven by Terry Chmiel who drove the runner up today.

Arden Banner won twice in her thirteen start career. Her biggest win was in the Group One 2008 Sires Stakes Fillies Championship when she beat close relative Arden’s Darlin.

Who Made Who will have to start once more in the district before she’s eligible to start in the Southland Oaks Final at Ascot Park at the end of next month.



Who Made Who winning for Brent Barclay --Bruce Stewart photo

Major Watson lived up to his potential when he impressively won the Western Electrical Limited Mobile Pace. Trainer Nathan Williamson thinks a bit of the four year old which won two starts in a row earlier in the season but hasn’t had too much luck since.

Owned by Williamson and Ben and Karen Calder the son of Art Major has now won three races from eight starts.

Mach’s Back returned to winning form today.

The six year old last win was at Wyndham on the 31st January 2019 over a mile in 1-52.5.

From a second line draw driver Brent Barclay took the gelding back. He came down the middle of the track to beat a brave Stingray Tara which had sped to the lead at the 800 metres, and pinched a break at the top of the straight but was unable to hold out Mach’s Back which won by a half a head.

The Kirk Larsen trained Forsure capped off some consistent form to win for driver Blair Orange.