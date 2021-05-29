Fitzpatrick shines in $350,000 Gold Final

Driver Blake Fitzpatrick has tried many times to with the Australian Pacing Gold Final which he finally won at Melton tonight on Tasty Delight.

Blake Fitzpatrick has one of the strongest driving records in harness racing across New South Wales and he let his talent shine interstate tonight.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions that have seen all of Victoria go into lockdown until next week, Fitzpatrick travelled to the southern state today and for good reason.

He claimed the $350,000 Group 1 Australian Pacing Gold Final with Tasty Delight at Melton.

“It was a great thrill,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I’m over the moon to win this race . . . I’ve tried a few times and have come close on many occasions but have never won it.

“The Australian Pacing Gold has a lot of prestige and it’s great to win it.”

Driver Blake Fitzpatrick. Photo Stu McCormick

Driven confidently, Fitzpatrick used Tasty Delight out barrier one to push for the lead, which they obtained and remained throughout the 1720m feature.

Fitzpatrick let the gelded son of Bettors Delight go through the sectionals in 27, 29.5, 27.8 and 29 seconds which was enough to hold out Act Now by more than two metres and fellow NSW pacer Captain Crusader by a further three metres.

The mile rate was 1:52.3.

Tasty Delight. Photo by Stu McCormick

“I have a really high opinion of this horse – he was a great juvenile and has come back as a great three-year-old,” said Fitzpatrick.

“Good horses just give you confidence when driving them.

“He’s a really strong horse that will keep on improving and is a future Grand Circuit horse.

“Brian Portelli (trainer) has done a great job with him and is a great trainer, don’t underestimate him for one minute.”

Tasty Delight has now won 11 of his 17 starts with five placings also to his credit as well as earnings of $320,020.

Fitzpatrick has driven Tasty Delight five times for as many wins.

As for Fitzpatrick’s record, he has driven 2025 winners since he began driving in the 1999/2000 season.

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink