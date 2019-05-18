Fitzsimmons inducted into Wall Of Fame

Larry Fitzsimmons (pictured with two of his grandchildren) looks on as his photo is unveiled in front of dozens of family and friends

London, May 17, 2019 -- Veteran harness racing horseman Larry Fitzsimmons was inducted into The Raceway at Western Fair District's Wall of Fame on Friday night.

With dozens of friends and family on hand, the career winner of more than 1,100 races and $7 million was honoured during a trackside ceremony which was followed by the unveiling of the photo that will go up on The Raceway's prestigious wall.

Fitzsimmons is a native of Hanover, Ontario but has called London home since the 1970's and has won numerous training titles at the London oval over his career. Some of his more notable performers include Stonebridge Celest, Angels Uprising and Laurstar.

Friday night's $12,700 Wall of Fame Pace went to National Debt in line to Rob Shepherd in 1:54.2. It was the sixth win in just 10 trips postward this season for the Colin Johnson trainee who is quickly approaching the $500,000 mark in career earnings.

The Raceway is entering its final two weeks of the 2019 Spring meet which will wrap up with the Camluck Classic program on Friday, May 31st. For details on the entire evening, visit www.camluckclassic.com.