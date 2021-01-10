Five divisions of Claim To Fame Series

LEBANON, OH. - G D Western Joe (Chris Page) pulled a mild harness racing upset over Stars Align N (Dan Noble) in Miami Valley's Saturday (Jan. 9) $22,500 Open Pace.

The six-year-old son of Real Desire triumphed twice and was runnerup twice in his last four starts at Hollywood Dayton Raceway and continued his torrid pace of impressive performances in his first effort at Miami Valley.

Page fired his charge from the 8-hole behind the starting gate, forcing his prime adversary, Stars Align N, who started from the nine slot, to round the first turn on the outside before letting him clear to the front nearing the :26.4 first quarter beam.

A pocket ride from there to the head of the stretch bravened GD Western Joe for a final attempt to get by the favorite.

GD Western Joe cooperated and surged to the lead just steps from the finish, clocked in 1:52.2.

The victor is part of the Burke Brigade and has now scored 26 lifetime wins from 97 starts, with earnings over one-half million dollars.

G D Western Joe

Five divisions of Claim To Fame races for $20,000 male pacers also were featured on the Saturday program.

Winners were Dubious Claim (Josh Sutton, 1:53.3, $61.60), Windsun Gotham (Jeremy Smith, 1:54.3, $18.20), Absolut Rocks (Dan Noble, 1:54.2, $5.80), Townline Flight (Sutton, 1:53, $25) and Jet Rock (Noble, 1:51.4, $11.20).

A total of ten horses were claimed out of the five divisions, although none of the five winners were among them.

Miami Valley races on Sunday afternoon's with a 2:05 p.m. post time.

Gregg Keidel