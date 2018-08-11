Day At The Track

Five-mile horse race in Quebec Sunday

12:48 PM 11 Aug 2018 NZST
Steeve Genois, harness racing
Harness racing driver Steeve Genois holding the Le 5 Milles trophy after winning the race in 2013

This Sunday, the 108th edition of 'Le 5 Milles' - a five-mile, 10-lap harness racing tradition in the province of Quebec - will take place at the Hippodrome de la Vallee in St-Aimes des Lacs.

It is Quebec's oldest horse race, with Major B.O. capturing the first four editions from 1910-1913. In the 1940s and 1950s, there were as many as four five-mile events each year in Quebec City, usually contested by the same horses.

After a hiatus in 2012, the race is back at St-Aimes des Lacs, Quebec as part of the Quebec Regional Fair Circuit.

There will be races both Saturday and Sunday at St-AimÃ©-des-Lacs.

The Le 5 Milles main event takes place on Sunday when a field of eight pacers (no trotters this year) will compete in the $10,000 Casino-Charlevois Five Mile event.

The track record is 10:59.3 by Sea Donkey (Stephane Gendron) in 2015; the world record is 10:54.1 set by Life Thrills (Gabriel Boily) at Hippodrome de Quebec on August 26, 2001; both in this same event.

Sunday's big race has Clever Thing as the 5-2 favorite, with Montana Ben and Niceandup as the closest rivals.

The Sunday card also has an Invitational handicap on both gaits. The trot has Quebec champion Holiday Party, from the outside post six.

The top pacer is Rainbow Palace as the favorite. Many other familiar names (including SOS Mach Extreme, the regional circuit's fastest-ever performer, 1:53 at Bedford in 2016).

Saturday's card has new track recordholder Washington Hanover (1:56.4) in the last of nine races.

From the Quebec Jockey Club

 
 
 
 
