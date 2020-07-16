Five straight wins for Valzer di Poggio

The Hippodrome Chatelallon-le Rochelle hosted this day’s featured Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri (purse 34,000€, 2625 meters distance handicap) with victory to 1.14.7kr timed and 3/10 odds Valzer di Poggio (6m Love You -Glory di Poggio-Viking Kronos). Trainer Jean Michel Bazire was the winning reinsman and the fans loved it.

A big crowed was on hand to watch Valzer di Poggio win his fifth in a row and he he now has seven career wins for 169,190€ earned. The 23/1 Fakir du Lorault (5m Vaillant Cash -Native du Lorault-Chef du Chatelet) was second overcoming a 25-meter handicap. 6.3/1 Classic Connection (6m Love You-Crys Dream-Taurus Dream) was third for pilot Jean Pierre Dubois as this one also faced a 25-meter handicap. Kevin Vanderschelden trains Classic Connection.

Valzer di Poggio

Bazire also won the GP Allianz Agence Chatelaillon (purse 25,000€, 2600 meters distance handicap, the LeTrot Open des Regions Sud Ouest for five year olds) with 4/10 favorite Foxtrot Noblesse (5g Quinoa du Ger s-Matthiole). The winner recorded his eighth career victory now for 95,980€ earned, as he overcame a 25-meter penalty. J.M. Rancoule is the winning owner.

Foxtrot Noblesse

The previous day was the Breeders Course at Solvalla (purse 19,762€, 1640 meters autostart, three year olds). Here, the 1.12.1kr timed winner was 1.24/1 odds Bolero Gar (3m Varenne -Nike Gar-Windsongs Legacy) with Jorma Kontio aboard for trainer Timoi Nurmos. The 15.6/1 outsider Armani Degato (3f Raja Mirch i-Miss America-Lindy Lane) was second handled by Erik Adielsson for trainer Svante Bath. Home third was 4.3/1 Nannanga Bo (3f Maharajah -Here Comes Bo) with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Dion P. Tesselaar.

LeTrot, ATG files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



