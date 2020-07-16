Day At The Track

Five straight wins for Valzer di Poggio

06:04 AM 16 Jul 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Jean-Michel Bazire, harness racing
Jean Michel Bazire trains and drives Valzer di Poggio
LeTrot photo

The Hippodrome Chatelallon-le Rochelle hosted this day’s featured Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri (purse 34,000€, 2625 meters distance handicap) with victory to 1.14.7kr timed and 3/10 odds Valzer di Poggio (6m Love You-Glory di Poggio-Viking Kronos). Trainer Jean Michel Bazire was the winning reinsman and the fans loved it.

A big crowed was on hand to watch Valzer di Poggio win his fifth in a row and he he now has seven career wins for 169,190€ earned. The 23/1 Fakir du Lorault (5m Vaillant Cash-Native du Lorault-Chef du Chatelet) was second overcoming a 25-meter handicap. 6.3/1 Classic Connection (6m Love You-Crys Dream-Taurus Dream) was third for pilot Jean Pierre Dubois as this one also faced a 25-meter handicap. Kevin Vanderschelden trains Classic Connection.

Valzer di Poggio

Bazire also won the GP Allianz Agence Chatelaillon (purse 25,000€, 2600 meters distance handicap, the LeTrot Open des Regions Sud Ouest for five year olds) with 4/10 favorite Foxtrot Noblesse (5g Quinoa du Gers-Matthiole). The winner recorded his eighth career victory now for 95,980€ earned, as he overcame a 25-meter penalty. J.M. Rancoule is the winning owner.

Foxtrot Noblesse

The previous day was the Breeders Course at Solvalla (purse 19,762€, 1640 meters autostart, three year olds). Here, the 1.12.1kr timed winner was 1.24/1 odds Bolero Gar (3m Varenne-Nike Gar-Windsongs Legacy) with Jorma Kontio aboard for trainer Timoi Nurmos. The 15.6/1 outsider Armani Degato (3f Raja Mirchi-Miss America-Lindy Lane) was second handled by Erik Adielsson for trainer Svante Bath. Home third was 4.3/1 Nannanga Bo (3f Maharajah-Here Comes Bo) with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Dion P. Tesselaar.

LeTrot, ATG files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Real Cool Sam set for 2020 debut
16-Jul-2020 03:07 AM NZST
Third leg Buckeye Stallion Series in the books
16-Jul-2020 03:07 AM NZST
Pace Night dining at the Meadowlands
16-Jul-2020 03:07 AM NZST
2020 HHI Hauck Scholarship to Mia Davis
16-Jul-2020 00:07 AM NZST
Logan County Fair races streaming live
16-Jul-2020 00:07 AM NZST
NYSS to Hobbs and Chaptiama
15-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Updated Meadowlands Pace field
15-Jul-2020 12:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News