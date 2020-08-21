Flagman, Emma Town Bud capture victories

Anderson, IN--Three-year-old trotting colts and geldings were back in action on Thursday, August 20 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as two $31,5000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes were featured on the evening’s 14-race card. The sophomore trotters were competing in the fourth round of their seven round harnes racing series.

Flagman, with driver, trainer Rick Plano in the bike, turned in an impressive effort to pull the 7-1 upset in the opening division. Scoring in 1:54.1, Flagman recorded his first win of the season and established a new lifetime best in the process.

Leaving from post six in the field of six, Plano wasted no time and sent Flagman to the front through the opening panel in :27.2. Trace Tetrick had Anchors Away on a mission to the front and they ranged up to take command just before the half in :56.1. Flagman sat patiently in the pocket while the heavy post time favorite, Dude Included and John DeLong, were on the attack from first-over through the three-quarter clocking in 1:25.3.

While Dude Included and Anchors Away were battling on the front, Flagman was winding up to strike from behind them. Plano tipped Flagman out and he surged past the top two to get the win by three parts of a length. Dude Included held on for second while Speedball Swagger and LeWayne Miller rallied well late for third. Sent off at odds of 7-1, Flagman returned $17.20 at the betting windows.

“He’s just coming into himself,” driver, trainer Rick Plano noted after the victory. “He’s getting better with every start and we’re getting to the point now where we can make some changes with his shoes and things to really help him.”

Owned by Cinderalla Stables, the gelded son of Guccio—Magic Lindy recorded his first win of the season from 6 starts and fourth lifetime victory from 18 outs. Flagman pushed his lifetime bankroll to $73,369 with the win.

In the second division, Emma Town Bud and Michael Oosting converted a pocket trip into a decisive 1:52.4 score. With the win, Emma Town Bud recorded his second straight victory and lowered his lifetime mark by nearly a second.

Oosting sent Emma Town Bud away from the gate just enough to grab a pocket seat behind TJ’s Top Pick and Trace Tetrick. The heavily favored Swan In Motion and Ricky Macomber Jr., who had an undefeated streak on the line, found a spot along the rail in third. TJ’s Top Pick clicked off fractions of :28, :56.4, and 1:25.1 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field.

Turning for home, TJ’s Top Pick was still on top but Emma Town Bud saved his best for last. Utilizing a :27.1 closing kick, Emma Town Bud tipped out from behind the tiring leader and powered home a winner, holding off a late surge from Swan In Motion. Swan In Motion was forced to settle for second while TJ’s Top Pick held on for third. Sent off as the betting publics’ second choice, Emma Town Bud returned $6.20 to his backers.



Emma Town Bud established a new lifetime best with a 1:52.4 score -- Photo courtesy of Dean Gillette Photography

Trained by Byron Hooley and owned by Summit Pacing Acres LLC, Emma Town Bud now owns a 18-6-5-2 lifetime record. The son of Big Stick Lindy—Centerfold Lady has amassed $169,957 in lifetime purse earnings.

Indiana Sires Stakes action for the sophomore competitors will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 21. The evening’s 14-race card will feature two $34,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.

The 2020 live racing season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing programs and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21. For more information on the live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark. com.