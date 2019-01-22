Ready Cash mare wins Prix de Cavaillon

January 21, 2019 - The great weather shined on Paris-Vincennes today and the harness racing featured Prix de Cavaillon (purse 56,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 15 four year old mare starters) saw 11/1 Flamme du Goutier (4f Ready Cash -Utopie du Goutier) score impressively for Clement Duvaldestin, teaming for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and owner Ecurie Saint Martin.

This mare won for the sixth time in her 12 race career and increased life earnings to 88,380€.

Race time was a sharp 1.12kr (mile rate 1:55.85) off fast fractions throughout.

21/1 Flora Quick (4f Prodigious -Star Quick) was second for Gabriele Gelormini and Ecurie Quick Star.

The 1.4/1 favorite Freyja du Pont (4f Quinoa du Gers -Parade du Pont) was third for J-M Bazire and Ecurie Albert Rayon.

7.8/1 Fame And Fortune (4f Sam Bourbon -Ma Crown) and 22/1 Florentina Somolli (4f Love You -Quitalia Somolli) completed the top five.

The race was very competitve most of the way until the winner exploded past the field in the late going.

Competition early in the race!!!

Flamme du Goutier

The Prix de Pontarlier (purse 31,000€, 2700 meters, 18 starters) completed the afternoon program and a competitive event it was, finally going to 4.8/1 Eole Verderie (5g Queron de Jay ) for trainer/driver Franck Nivard, timed in 1.15.4kr.

The 5.2/1 Enjoy Day (5g Coktail Jet ) was second for Dominik Locqueneux and trainer Robert Bergh, with third to Euripide Ludois (5g Kepler ) in rein to Jean Michel Bazire.

The Bold Eagle half-brother Eagle Eyes (5g First de Retz -Reethi Rah Jet) was on or near the lead before fading late along the pegs with Eric Raffin up on the Sebastien Guarato trainee.

Eole Verderie

Yesterday trotting action took place at Madinina Martinque (Hippodrome Maurice Bruere-Dawson) on its monthly mixed gallop/trot card.

The Prix de la Societe des Courses de Madinina (purse 5,000€,2600 meters distance handicap on turf) saw Bavarois de Varlet (8g Laetenter Diem -Hera du Varlet) score timed in 1.20kr with J.L. Langeron at the lines for owner/trainer Corinne Gleize.

The winner and the next two finishers were handicapped 25 meters.

Avis Contraire (9g Infant du Bossis ) and Boycott (8g Goetmals Wood ) took those second and third checks.

Bavarois du Varlet

The Prix Claude Cayol (purse 5,000€,2600 meters distance handicap on turf) resulted in victory for Al Zamil (9g Goetmals Wood -Ivory Pearl) timed in 1.19.2kr and raced without a distance penalty for owner/trainer/driver Raymond Saine-Rose, his first career driving victory.

The 50 meter handicapped pair of Vlatou des Salines (timed in 1.17.7kr for driver Alexandre Faivre) and Usly de Visais with J.L. Langeron up, finished second and third.

Al Zamil

Thomas H. Hicks