Flawless Country quickest in International Stakes

LEXINGTON, KY--Flawless Country flew up the inside as Insta Glam veered off the cones and strode to a 1:53 harness racing victory in the first of four divisions for the $304,000 International Moni International Stallion Stake Two-Year-Old Filly Trot, sponsored by the International Moni Syndicate and Hanover Shoe Farms, on Saturday (Oct. 10) at The Red Mile.

Trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt sent Flawless Country for the front from post 7 while Gimme Shelter pushed for the pocket from the pylon post and Hello I Love You floated into third. Insta Glam raced headstrong from fourth and soon launched for the lead as the field marched to a :56.3 half.

Insta Glam held command around the final turn, taking the group by three-quarters in 1:25.2. But when spinning off the turn, Insta Glam swung off the cones and began to falter while Flawless Country dashed through the seam to take the lead. Hello I Love You lunged wide to contest for the lead late but settled for second with Rose Run Whitney rallying for third and Ineffable finishing fourth.

"I pulled the earplugs--it was the first time she had the earplugs--and then she picked up the speed and got a little scared and drifted in," Svanstedt said after the race. "She's a very good horse. The only thing is that she doesn't like to sleep over in other places--she wants to go home. I think that was the reason she raced bad last week [she finished second in a Bluegrass division]. She felt better here after being here for two weeks."

A Southwind Frank filly bred by Christian Stoltzfus, Flawless Country won her fifth race from eight starts, earning $323,121 for owners Ake Svanstedt Inc., Wolfgang A Stable Inc. and Borje Nasstrom. She paid $4.80 to win.

With 7-5 favorite May Karp going on a gallop heading to the half, 9-5 second choice Beautiful Game picked up the pieces to win the second split of the International Moni.

May Karp cleared control to a :28 opening quarter but began to gallop into the backstretch, leaving Piper Hanover on the front with Hot As Hill in the pocket and Beltassima in third. Past a :56.4 half, Beltassima pulled first over with Aunt Irene positioned second over and Beautiful Game third over.

Beltassima applied pressure to Piper Hanover by three-quarters in 1:26.1 and continued to dig into the stubborn leader as the backfield fanned out for the stretch drive. Beltassima eventually ground past Piper Hanover to take a narrow lead, but Beautiful Game gathered momentum down the center of the course and powered by rivals in the final strides to win. Piper Hanover held third with Hot As Hill finishing fourth.

Winning her second race from 10 starts, Beautiful Game has earned $179,425 for owners Melvin Hartman, David Mc Duffee and Enzed Racing Stable Inc. Richard "Nifty" Norman trains the Muscle Hill filly bred by Brittany Farms LLC, Marvin Katz and Al Libfeld while David Miller drove the $5.60 winner.

Beautiful Game

Anoka Hanover hustled to the lead heading to the half and held firm to the finish, winning the third division of the International Moni in 1:53.2.

Splash Blue Chip grabbed the lead moving to a :29.1 first quarter but faced a shuffle up the backstretch as Gotta Believe popped pocket as Material Girl mounted a bid for the lead. Gotta Believe settled for the pocket as Material Girl cleared before a :57.1 half, but Anoka Hanover ranged uncovered towards the top and became the new leader heading into the final turn.

Adirondack angled first over and made slight gains on Anoka Hanover to three-quarters in 1:25 but began spinning her wheels into the stretch. Once-leader Splash Blue Chip, finding a spot third over, swung to the center of the track and dashed towards Anoka Hanover into the final eighth, but could only manage second. Gotta Believe finished third with Sweeping Rainbow taking fourth.

Off the 4-5 favorite, Anoka Hanover scored her sixth win from 10 starts, earning $215,091 for trainer Noel Daley and co-owners L A Express Table LLC and Caviart Farms. Todd McCarthy drove the Hanover Shoe Farms-bred Donato Hanover filly who paid $3.60 to win.

Anoka Hanover

Iteration rolled down the center of the track late to nail her competition at the finish and win the final division of the International Moni in 1:53.3.

Presto pushed for the lead but yielded control to 9-5 favorite You Ato Dream by a :29.1 opening quarter. You Ato Dream then accelerated up the backstretch as Mazzarati floated first over from fourth with Iteration in tow past a :56.4 half. The favorite kept the tempo hot while Mazzarati stalled to three quarters in 1:24.4, forcing the backfield to tip wide heading for the finish.

Into the stretch Presto popped pocket to challenge You Ato Dream, who kept the challenger at bay into the eighth pole. Pub Crawl, sitting third the whole mile, swung wide and surged towards the front with Iteration moving to the center of the track with the most momentum. With four horses in a line at the finish, Iteration won the photo over You Ato Dream, with Pub Crawl third and Presto fourth.

Trained by Marcus Melander for owner Courant Inc., Iteration won her fifth race from eight starts, earning $307,009. Order By Stable bred the Chapter Seven filly while Brian Sears sat in the sulky. She paid $15.60 to win.

Iteration

Grand Circuit action concludes at The Red Mile on Sunday (Oct. 11) with a 12-race card headlined by the $444,000 125th Kentucky Futurity and the $255,000 55th Kentucky Filly Futurity. First-race post time is slated for 1:00 p.m. (EDT).