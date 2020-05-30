Day At The Track

85,000€ Gr. II Prix Victor Cavey

01:00 AM 30 May 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Fleche Bourbon, harness racing
Fleche Bourbon
Le Trot Photo

May 26, 2020 - Fleche Bourbon (5f Saxo de Vandel-Uzara Josselyn) won today’s Prix Victor Cavey (Gr. II harness racing monte, purse 85,000€, 2950 meters, five-year olds) held at La Mans in France. 

Race time was 1.13.8kr and Alexandre Abrivard was the jockey for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ecurie du Haras des Saint Martin. 

The winner, off as the 6/10 odds favorite and racing barefoot, recorded her 14th career victory now for 587,300€ earned and this was her second straight monte victory. 

25/1 Fille Vauloger (5g Vaillant Cash-Onda Vauloger) was a fast closing second for Adrien Lamy, ahead of third finishing 59/1 Fable du Plessis (5f Neutron du Cebe) with P.Ph. 

Ploquin in the irons.

Fleche Bourbon

The top weekend action in FR begins Friday at Laval that hosts the Prix Lavater (Gr. II monte, 85,000€ purse, 2875 meters, four-year olds) and the Prix Pythia (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, European eligibles).

Thomas H. Hicks

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Important information on Meadowlands qualifiers
30-May-2020 01:05 AM NZST
Revised program for Paulding (Ohio) County Fair
30-May-2020 00:05 AM NZST
Daily Star photographer wins AP awards
29-May-2020 23:05 PM NZST
Notice for all horsemen qualifying in New Jersey
29-May-2020 14:05 PM NZST
Ohio Fantasy Racing League is back
29-May-2020 14:05 PM NZST
Meadowlands to begin live racing June 5th
29-May-2020 05:05 AM NZST
Camluck Classic virtual race for Friday
29-May-2020 02:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News