85,000€ Gr. II Prix Victor Cavey

May 26, 2020 - Fleche Bourbon (5f Saxo de Vandel -Uzara Josselyn) won today’s Prix Victor Cavey (Gr. II harness racing monte, purse 85,000€, 2950 meters, five-year olds) held at La Mans in France.

Race time was 1.13.8kr and Alexandre Abrivard was the jockey for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Ecurie du Haras des Saint Martin.

The winner, off as the 6/10 odds favorite and racing barefoot, recorded her 14th career victory now for 587,300€ earned and this was her second straight monte victory.

25/1 Fille Vauloger (5g Vaillant Cash -Onda Vauloger) was a fast closing second for Adrien Lamy, ahead of third finishing 59/1 Fable du Plessis (5f Neutron du Cebe ) with P.Ph.

Ploquin in the irons.

Fleche Bourbon

The top weekend action in FR begins Friday at Laval that hosts the Prix Lavater (Gr. II monte, 85,000€ purse, 2875 meters, four-year olds) and the Prix Pythia (purse 56,000€, 2850 meters, European eligibles).

Thomas H. Hicks