Fleche Bourbon takes Gr.1 monte

The 5/10 favorite and superb harness racing mare Fleche Bourbon (4f Saxo de Vandel -Uzara Josselyn) took today’s Gr. I

monte Prix des Elites today at Vincennes.

Raced by 11 three to five year olds for a purse of 200,000 and over 2150 meters distance handicap (plus 50 meters for the four and five year olds) the course was not a problem for the Sebastien Guarato trainee that had Alexandre Abrivard in the irons for owner Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin.

Clocked in 1.11.7kr this was her 11 th career victory in 16 outings for 459,050€ earned as she overcame the 50 meter penalty. 4.1/1 Feeling Cash (4m Ready Cash -Royale Star) was a fast closing second with Eric Raffin up for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Carlos Lerner.

Ecurie des Charmes bred this one as well as the third place finisher Exotica de Retz (5f Prodigious -Quayaya), a mare

they own, Sebastien Ernault trains and Delphine Beaufils-Ernault rode, at 17/1 odds. 23/1 Ganster du Wallon (3m Lets Go Along ) was fourth benefitting from a 50 meter advantage and 82/1 Excessive Well (5f Gobernador ) finished fourth.