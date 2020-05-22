Fleche du Yucca takes Gr. III

Action returned this day to Le Croise-Laroche for the fifth harness racing leg of the Gr. III Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf for five to ten year olds (purse 75,000€, 2825 meters distance handicap).

The impressive Fleche du Yucca (5f Prodigious -Vincenza) took a give and go strategy to rally for victory timed in 1.14.1kr. Jean Philippe Dubois teamed the Ecurie Victoria Dreams mare that Philippe Moulin trains to her 12th career victory now for 269,170€ earned.

She has a 1-1-1 slate in her four 2020 appearances. This unchecked mare raced without front shoes. The 25- meter handicapped Drole de Jet (7m Coktail Jet -Likely Jet) was a game second timed in 1.13.6kr for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse. The 25-meter penalized Frisbee d’Am (5m The Best Madrik ) was third for Alexandre Abrivard and trainer Richard Westerink. 25 meter handicapped Fric du Chene (5m Nobody du Chene ) was fourth for Francois Lagadeuc and fifth was Altius Fortis (10m Ganymede ) with Philippe Masschaele aboard.



attacking for the lead

Watch the Replay here

Ready Cash turned age 15 this week and recently Varenne reached 25. Two great champions!!!

Ready Cash



Varenne

There are still five positions left to fill for the 2020 Elitloppet eliminations. Saturday May 23 will be a last chance to shine as the Gr. II International V75 Gold (300,000SEK to the winner, 1609 meters autostart) field will face the mobile at Gavle. We will see who joins Earl Simon, Sorbet, Cokstile, Makethemark, Looking Superb, Missile Hill, Tae Kwon Deo, Attraversiamo, Elian Web, Chief Orlando and Vivid Wise As.



Zarenna FAS

Scheduling changes have been implemented in FR from now to month end as co-called RED Covid19 areas are again banned from racing. The premier cards from May 22-29 have been moved as follows:

May 22 – Vincennes to Mauquenchy

May 23 – Enghien to Laval

May 24 – La Capelle to Chartres

May 25 – Amiens to Mauquenchy

May 26 – Vincennes to Mans

May 27 – Reims to Lyon Parilly

May 29 – Vincennes to Laval

Yesterday was groupe level action at Paris-Vincennes on this last day of racing there this month. There were three top races starting with the Prix Camilla (Gr. III, purse 60,000€, 2850 meters, four-year olds with Europeans eligible). Victory went to Girolamo (4m Uriel Speed -Seduction d’Anama) with Franck Ouvrie up timed in 1.12.8kr. This Sylvain Roger trainee that Noel Lolic owns now has a 2-1-1 slate in four 2020 starts and five career wins for 148,170€ earned. Stablemare Gimy du Pommereux (4m Coktail Jet -Noune du Pommereux) was next for Mathieu Mottier for the same connections and Lolic was the breeder. Gelati Cut (4m Coktail Jet -Variety Cut) took third with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer R.C. Larue.

Girolamo

The Prix Heraclite (Gr. III, 2850 meters, four-year old European females) was next with All Wise As (4f Varenne -Temple Blue Chip) the 1.14.1kr winner for Gabriele Gelormini, trainer H.E. Bondo and owner Peter Wilhemsen. This was her first win in FR and her career earnings are now 140,103€. Gamme de Busset (4f Brillantissime -Ovelinotte d’Ylea) held on gamely for second with David Thomain up for trainer Philippe Allaire, with third to Greyline (4f Sam Bourbon -Si Seulement) for owner/trainer/driver Julien Dubois.



All Wise As

The Gr. II Prix Kalmia (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, three tear olds) went to Helgafell (3m Charly du Noyer -Baaria) was an impressive 1.13.8kr timed winner for Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Ecurie Normandy Spirit. Helgafell has a 2-1-0 slate in four starts this year. Hooker Berry (3m Booster Winner -Osaka Berry) was second with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up for owner Michel Aladenise. Hugh de Banville (3m Akim du Cap Vert -Sissi de Banville) took third for owner/trainer/driver Franck Anne.



Helgafell

Watch the replay here.

It was a good day of racing and much more will soon follow.

LeTrot, ATG files/photos