Fleur de Lys Delo takes 2YO Prix du Bas

October 25, 2017 - Wednesday evening the Enghien harness racing program was highlighted by two year-olds competing in the Prix du Bas-Rhin (purse €34,000, 2875 meters, 12 starters).

The 4.7/1 Fleur de Lys Delo (2f Quaker Jet -Princesse Royale) scored with a late rally timed in 1.18.2kr for driver Gabriele Gelormini and breeder/owner Mme. Elodie Mangeard de Barros. 6.6/1 pacesetter Folie Prestance (2f Sam Bourbon -Quelle Prestance) held for second driven by Matthieu Abrivard, breeder/owner Joseph Vanduffel and trainer Paul Hagoort. 7.5/1 Firefly (2f Ready Cash -Topaze Bourbon) came from far back to land third for driver Alexandre Abrivard, owner Jean Pierre Dubois, breeder Scuderia Bolgheri Srl and trainer Yves Boireau.

The card also included the Prix de L’Aigle (purse €60,000, 2875 meters, 15 starters) and the 1.15.3kr winner was 2.2/1 Cristal du Perche (5g Roc du Coq -Hutesca) reined by David Thomain. Second was 6.3/1 Clovic Montaval (5g Qualimo de Vandel -Jegalo de Crepan) for Gabriele Gelormini and third went to 7/1 Classic Word (5g Password -Rumba du Moncel) driven by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer/owner Paul Hagoort.

Friday night at Paris-Vincennes are three groupe events.

The Prix Louis Cauchois (purse €80,000, 2200 meters) that drew Fleirel Vedaquaid and Fabriz du Gite. The Prix Pierre Van Troyeu (purse €80,000, 2850 meters) includes in the field Caline de Fleur, Carla Love and Dulcinee Vrie. The Prix Gisella (purse €65,000, 2850 meters) drew well-regarded Express Bourbon, a Sebastien Guarato trainee.

Thomas H. Hicks