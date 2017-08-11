Freshman phenom still remains perfect

Scarborough, Maine - August 10, 2017 ... The two-year-old colt pacing division of the Maine Sire Stakes program made it's second local appearance of the season during the Thursday (8/10) twilight harness racing card at Scarborough Downs. Eleven pacers were split into two compact groupings, and everything went exactly according to Hoyle as the final results perfectly mirrored expectations, especially for the ownership tandem of Florence O'Keefe and KDK Standarbreds, whose partnership teamed up to claim top honors in both stakes contests.

Luceman entered the day pegged as one of the top contenders in the freshman pacing division, and as such, appeared to race with a target on his back as the gate sprung closed in the first $9837 stakes split.

Leaving from the extreme outside post (5 in the 5 horse field) the Gary Mosher driven colt was strung three deep all the way to the quarter pole marker before finally gaining the lead through a surprisingly tepid clocking of 29.1. Despite the best efforts at softening up the son of Western Maverick -Perfect Launch, it was Luceman laughing all the way to the bank after shaking his tormentors and cruising to an open-length margin timed in 2:00.1; his 4th victory from 7 lifetime starts.

Luceman is trained by Gordon Corey for the ownership team of Florence O'Keefe and the KDK Standardbreds.

Twelve (E. Davis Jr) recovered from a break behind the gate to rally into the runner-up placing while Shotgun Called It (D. Campbell) parlayed an aggressive first over strategy into the first on-the-board finish of his career.

Hoppi continued to build upon his reputation as the premiere sire stakes star of the 2017 two-year-old set, as the freshman phenom remained perfect at the raceway, extending his undefeated streak to six unblemished scores, in the second $10,013 stakes split.

Ron Cushing, making his third consecutive appearance in the driver's seat behind the son of Western Maverick -Barbra Ann, promptly gunned the pacer to a contested quarter, timed in 28.2, before throttling down the engines and cruising to an in-hand 2:00.2 clocking at the wire.

Hoppi is trained by Kevin Switzer for the ownership team of KDK Standardbreds and Florence O'Keefe

Thankyouallmyfans (E.Davis, Jr) gave his all through a robust stretch drive, before settling for the runner-up placing while Mr Blakely (D. Campbell) scored the show.

By Michael Sweeney for Scarborough Downs