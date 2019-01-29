Florida Amateurs edge Italian visitors

Amateur driver Steve Oldford helped the Florida Amateur Driving Club edge their Italian visitors in the USA-Italian Amateur Challenge at Pompano Park on Sunday night

Pompano Beach, FL...January 28, 2019...Amateur harness racing drivers Tony Dinges, Steve Oldford and Sky Walker were the driving stars as The Florida Amateur Driving Club edged their Italian visitors in a two night, four race competition that concluded on Sunday night at Pompano Park.

The Italian amateurs--from Clubs Venti and Tuscany--were lead by Giancarlo Moretti, who also landed in the Pompano Park winner's circle during the heated--but friendly, competition.

Dinges got things rolling for the American contingent when he piloted Lee Clarke's Phoenician to the Thursday night opener, scoring in 1:58.1 over Power and Faith, handled by Tuscany Club amateur Daniele Orsini and Global Power, with the Florida Amateur Driving Club's Sky Walker in the bike.

Moretti, from Club Venti, who has tasted victory in the U.S. before, then guided Dein Spriggs' Security Guard to a come-from-behind win in 1:59.3 to even the score in round one. Florida's Joe Pennachio was next with Cheeky Little Minx while Roberto Giannoni was third with Jelectric.

On Sunday night, with tornado warnings abundant and record rainfall drenching Pompano Park, Steve Oldford gave the Americans the edge by piloting Oldford Racing's Kaffir Kemp to a near wire-to-wire win from the eight post in 1:59.2, holding off Majestic Mystic, handled by Joe Pennacchio by a half length. Fair Glider, with Daniele Orsini in his sulky, wasa fast closing third.

The win sent Kaffer Kemp's earnings over the $200,000 mark lifetime and rewarded his backers with a win mutuel of $190.00, keying a trifecta payoff of $4,992.80.

Sealing the deal for the Americans was Sky Walker with his own Keystone Blade, who overcame the sloppy going and the eight post to score in 1:56.4 over Everyone's Talkin, driven by Ron Cusimano. Shadow Copy, with Roberto Giannoni in the bike representing Club Tuscany, was third.

The final tally showed the FADC-USA Amateurs with 91 points, the Tuscany Club with 65 and Club Venti with 48.

After the competition, Amateur driver Joe Pennacchio remarked, "This competition has been so well received in both the USA and Italy and shows the strong ties that have developed between our two countries via our grand sport. We all take the competition very seriously but the friendships that we have developed have been just unbelievable."

Italian spokesperson Alessandro Spano echoed Pennacchio's comments by saying, "Despite somewhat of a language barrier, these visitors from Italy have come to treasure the friendships that have developed and their is no doubt that both countries will be eager to continue the competition for many years to come."

In other action, Andreios Kardia, the eight year-old gelded son of Badlands Hanover trained by Jeff Byron for owner Ina Madill, got a perfect second over journey for Aaron Byron to score in the $10,000 feature in 1:53 for his first win of the season in three starts and 35th of his career. The win sent his career earnings to $344,741.

Track Record $28,503 Pick 5 Carryover at Pompano Monday

Fans could never quite recover after 94-1 upsetter Kaffir Kemp (Steve Oldford) kicked off the Sunday card at Pompano, resulting in a rare double-carryover of $23,503 in the 50-cent Pick 5. Track officials, in conjunction with the USTA Strategic Wagering Program, have placed an 'instant guarantee' of $80,000 on the total Pick 5 pool on Monday night.

The Pick 5 is a nightly wagered featured on the first race of every card.

Live racing continues at the Isle Casino Pompano Park five nights per week, with a first post of 7:20 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. There will be no live racing on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 2). Post time is set for 7:20 p.m.