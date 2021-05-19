Day At The Track

Florida Senate/House to fight over decoupling bill

08:25 AM 19 May 2021 NZST
FLORIDAPOLITICS.COM reports that the Florida Senate approved a measure Tuesday (May 18) that would allow racetracks and other gaming sites to host some other forms of gambling, effectively ending harness racing in the State of Florida, despite pushback from the House.

The bill (SB 8A) enacting gaming regulations was the only measure to pass the Senate unanimously during the one-week Special Session dedicated to gaming. However, the measure, carried in the Senate by Sen. Travis Hutson, is pitting parts of the horse industry against other parts.

Before the Senate moved forward with the plan, lawmakers had indicated an interest in also nixing the proposed decoupling of harness racing from casino operations. The House Select Committee on Gaming removed that decoupling provision from its version of the bill (HB 7A), setting up a fight on Wednesday (May 19), when lawmakers hope to adjourn the Special Session.

by Scott Powers, for Florida Politics 

