Foal out of Harrisburg bargain makes headlines

In 2015 the Finnish breeder Saku Mikkola bought the mare Captivation in foal to Muscle Mass at the mixed sale in Harrisburg for $3,500. Back in Finland Captivation foaled a filly, who was called Mascate Match. She has turned out to be perhaps the best 3-year-old filly in Scandinavia so far.

Saturday afternoon (June 29) Mascate Match easily won the filly division in the E3 final at Eskilstuna with a purse for the winner of $107,500. Trainer/driver Pekka Kopri controlled the race every step and Mascate Match was an easy winner of the 1-5/16 mile event in 1:56.2f (mile rate). This was her eight start and seventh win.

The colt division went faster; in fact, the winner Aetos Kronos trotted to a world record. Aetos Kronos, sired by top French trotter Bold Eagle and driven by Ôrjan Kihlström, fought bravely to beat the leader Bythebook (sired by Googoo Gaagaa ) with Erik Adielsson to win in 1:55.3f (mile rate).

While the mile rate is the same, as reported when Aetos Kronos won at Solvalla on May 26, in Europe records are measured by an average of 1,000 meters and Aetos Kronos lowered his own record from 1.11.9 to 1.11.8.

Aetos Kronos is trained by Jerry Riordan and is the richest 3-year-old in Sweden so far with winnings of $270,000.

by Karsten Bønsdorf, USTA Senior Newsroom Correspondent