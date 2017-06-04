Day At The Track

Foiled Again honored at Northfield Park

03:34 PM 04 Jun 2017 NZST
Foiled Again
Dave Bianconi, and Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Track Representative, Amy Hollar, presented a plaque to part-owner Mark Weaver
JJ Zamaiko Photography
Foiled Again
JJ Zamaiko Photography

Northfield Park hosted the $200,000 Battle of Lake Erie on Saturday (June 3), and for the first year since 2009 Foiled Again did not compete in the race. However, he still stole the harness racing spotlight.

After competing on the undercard, finishing fifth in the $20,000 Open Pace, the richest horse in the history of harness racing came to the grandstand apron to greet the public and pose for selfies with his fans.

Foiled Again, 13, has career earnings of $7,522,128 and has won 94 races so far in his career. Three of those wins have come in Northfield's Battle of Lake Erie, making him the only three-peat winner of the event.

Executive Vice President of Racing and Simulcasting, Dave Bianconi, and Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association Track Representative, Amy Hollar, presented a plaque to part-owner Mark Weaver recognizing Team Burke and Foiled Again's historic contributions to Northfield Park.

Ayers Ratliff

Includes Video
Includes Video
