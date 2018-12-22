Day At The Track

Foiled Again makes final appearance in London

04:59 PM 22 Dec 2018 NZDT
Foiled Again
Foiled Again and all his fans at the track
Jake MacDonald Photo

London, December 21, 2018 - The great Foiled Again returned to the scene of his two harness racing Molson Pace victories with a stop at The Raceway at Western Fair District on Friday night.

The visit was part of the 14-year-old's Farewell Tour and gave Local fans the opportunity to meet the sport's richest ever performer in person.

Fans had the chance to meet the legend during the night and were then invited to join him in a winner's circle photo later in the evening where he was presented with a jumbo greeting card that had been signed by fans and horse people.

'We want to thank the connections of this great champion for bringing him to London one last time,' said Director of Racing Greg Blanchard. 'He has had many great moments on this track and I was happy to see so many local fans get a chance to pay tribute to him.'

Foiled Again made 7 appearances over the half mile oval during his career, including back to back wins in the Molson Pace in 2011 and 2012.

He will race Saturday night at Mohawk Park in his last Canadian appearance before facing the starting gate one last time at his home track The Meadows in New Yearâ€™s Eve.

Live racing returns to The Raceway tomorrow afternoon at 1:15 pm then again on Boxing Day, December 26th, at the same 1:15 pm start time.

Greg Blanchard

