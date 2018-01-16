Day At The Track

Foiled Again goes for 100

02:10 PM 16 Jan 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Foiled Again, harness racing
Foiled Again
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Monday, January 15, 2018 — Already with seven figures in earnings, Foiled Again goes for  triple figures in wins. Harness racing’s richest-ever horse eyes a 100th career victory Saturday night (Jan. 20th), starting from outside post position No. 7 in Yonkers Raceway’s $20,000 first-race pace.

Win No. 99 came this past Saturday night (Jan. 13th), a season-debuting half-length victory (1:55) at the same level (non-winners $20,000 in last five starts) he sees this time around.  

“What can I say?,” was driver George Brennan post mortem. “He knows exactly what he’s doing. I moved him to the lead and he gets lazy, which he does. Then, when he was challenged, he dug in.”

Brennan once again takes a seat behind the 14-year-old Dragon Again gelding, co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, Weaver Bruscemi and JJK Stables. With that 99th win in his 304th purse try (in addition to 65 seconds and 43 thirds), he improved the retirement fund to $7,568,478.

Foiled Again, who’s been winning races here since 2006, includes a pair of George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series titles (2009-10) in his robust resume. 

Post time (which in this case is also Foiled Again time) for the dozen–race card is 6:50 PM.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Mister Virgin wins fifth straight
16-Jan-2018 15:01 PM NZDT
Miso Fast tops Tattersalls Select Mixed Sale
16-Jan-2018 14:01 PM NZDT
Foiled Again goes for 100
16-Jan-2018 14:01 PM NZDT
Hervey, Smallsreed winners announced
16-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway to try again on Wednesday
16-Jan-2018 07:01 AM NZDT
Drachan sends foes packing
16-Jan-2018 04:01 AM NZDT
Wilfong drives home five at Hawthorne
15-Jan-2018 23:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News