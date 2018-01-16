Foiled Again goes for 100

YONKERS, NY, Monday, January 15, 2018 — Already with seven figures in earnings, Foiled Again goes for triple figures in wins. Harness racing’s richest-ever horse eyes a 100th career victory Saturday night (Jan. 20th), starting from outside post position No. 7 in Yonkers Raceway’s $20,000 first-race pace.

Win No. 99 came this past Saturday night (Jan. 13th), a season-debuting half-length victory (1:55) at the same level (non-winners $20,000 in last five starts) he sees this time around.

“What can I say?,” was driver George Brennan post mortem. “He knows exactly what he’s doing. I moved him to the lead and he gets lazy, which he does. Then, when he was challenged, he dug in.”

Brennan once again takes a seat behind the 14-year-old Dragon Again gelding, co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, Weaver Bruscemi and JJK Stables. With that 99th win in his 304th purse try (in addition to 65 seconds and 43 thirds), he improved the retirement fund to $7,568,478.

Foiled Again, who’s been winning races here since 2006, includes a pair of George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series titles (2009-10) in his robust resume.

Post time (which in this case is also Foiled Again time) for the dozen–race card is 6:50 PM.

Frank Drucker