Foiled Again goes for win 100 Sunday at Harrah's

Foiled Again will try again to score his 100th career win on Sunday at Harrah's.

The sport's richest pacer, Foiled Again, will once again try to notch his 100th career win, this time at Harrah's Philadelphia in race number 13 on Sunday afternoon (July 8th).

The 14-year-old gelding is in his final year of being able to race as he must retire come January 1, 2019. He drew post one against non-winners of $7,000 in their last 5 starts going for a purse of $11,000.

Foiled Again became the richest pacer ever in the sport of harness racing in 2012 with his win in the Canadian Pacing Derby at Mohawk.

He had three straight million dollar seasons from 2011 - 2013.

He was purchased for $62,500 by Joe Koury, Weaver Brucemi, and Burke Racing in 2008, and made his first start for his current connections in a non-winners of $22,500 in their last 6 starts at Harrah's Philadelphia, finishing 5th.

Foiled Again is seeking to become the 18th horse to reach the modern day milestone of 100 wins.

Foiled Again will be making his 315th start, and has earnings of $7,578,518.

Post Time for the first race is 12:40 Eastern.