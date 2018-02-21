Day At The Track

Foiled Again goes 'fourth' in quest for 100

11:57 PM 21 Feb 2018 NZDT
Foiled Again
Foiled Again (with caretaker Alex Peralta) will make his fourth attempt for career win No. 100
Ken Weingartner Photo

YONKERS, NY, Wednesday, February 21, 2018—The Foiled Again saga continues Thursday night (Feb. 22nd), with the venue (Yonkers Raceway) and the quest (100 harness racing career wins) remaining the same.

It’s the fourth crack at the milestone for harness racing’s richest-ever equine ($7,570,878) in his 308th career purse start. Foiled Again drew post position No. 3 in the $20,000, eighth-race pace. First post is 6:50 PM, with approximate post for the eighth at 9:30 PM

George Brennan drives for co-owner (as Burke Racing) / trainer Ron Burke. The 14-year-old Dragon Again gelding won (with Brennan) his seasonal debut, moving him to the precipice of the plateau. He hit the board once (a third-place finish) in three subsequent starts. 

Foiled Again has raced at the same (non-winners of $20,000 in last five starts) in every start this season.

Frank Drucker

Foiled Again goes 'fourth' in quest for 100
