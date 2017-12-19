Day At The Track

Foiled Again marches towards 100th victory

06:33 PM 18 Dec 2017 NZDT
Foiled Again
Foiled Again is only two triumphs away from winning his 100th career race and is already the richest Standardbred in the history of the sport.
Ken Weingartner Photo

Columbus, OH --- There have been so many adjectives utilized to describe something so special that it is nearly impossible to accurately relay them all. It should simply be stated that Foiled Again, the richest harness racing horse of all-time, captured his 98th career triumph on Saturday (Dec. 16) at Saratoga Casino Hotel.

The 13-year-old son of Dragon Again-In A Safe Place left with purpose from the rail on a typical winter evening in upstate New York to swiftly establish his position prior to the first quarter-mile marker.

For the rest of the contest it was apparent pilot Bruce Aldrich Jr. was merely enjoying the ride as the $7.55 million man appeared to stride more powerfully with each step.

Foiled Again, the 2011 Pacer of the Year and multiple O'Brien and Dan Patch Award winner, established fractions of :26.4, :56 and 1:24.2 prior to stopping the clock in 1:53 to best his rivals.

Owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi and JJK Stables, the gelding, conditioned by Ron Burke, possesses a career record of 302-98-65-43 with a slate of 29-7-3-2 this year.

USTA Communications Department 

