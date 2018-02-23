Foiled Again's 100th win has to wait

YONKERS, NY, Thursday, February 22, 2018—Foiled Again wound up in a Yonkers Raceway fourth-place dead-heat Thursday night (Feb. 22nd), adding few dollars to the retirement account but holding a 100th harness racing career win in abeyance.

Sent off as the 13-10 favorite from post position No. 3 in the $20,000, eighth-race pace, Foiled Again (George Brennan) found the easiest of pockets behind pole-sitting Kept Under Wraps A (Jordan Stratton). The brisk evening saw early intervals of:27.1 and :56.4 before BB’s Harley (Jim Marohn Jr.)—who made no attempt to secure an early-two-hole from post No. 2—moved from third.

BB’s Harley made steady advances toward the leader in and out of a 1:25.2 three-quarters, with Heez Orl Black N (Jason Bartlett) working from second-over.

It was Kept Under Wraps A about to wear up his welcome off the final turn while BB’s Harley ($44.20) went by and edged away, winning by a length-and-a-three-quarters in 1:54.1. As for Foiled Again, he did slip off the cones from behind a tiring leader, but needed more late punch. Heez Orl Black N chased home his tow for second, with Twin B Speedo (Brent Holland) third.

Foiled Again and Theartofconfusion A (Greg Merton) divided the final two envelopes in that ‘heater’ for fourth, beaten two lengths. Foiled Again’s $1,300 payday increased the career bankroll to a sport’s-best $7,572,178. It was the 14-year-old gelding’s 308th career purse start and his fourth try at reaching the triple-figure victory milestone.

Win, lose or (appropriately) draw, Foiled Again was going to be a television star. New York’s WCBS-TV (Channel 2), in the persons of sports anchor Steve Overmyer and cameraman Brad Yurcisin, chronicled his work night for a future feature. More information regarding that as it becomes available.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Friday evening’s (Feb. 23rd) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $3,677.73 and a $15,000 guaranteed pool.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 6 through 10 (for these 10-race cards, ordinarily it’s races 7 through 11). It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Thursday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker