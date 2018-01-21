Day At The Track

Foiled' foiled in first attempt at 100th

06:38 PM 21 Jan 2018 NZDT
A down-the-road effort by odds-on Missile J
Chris Brokate Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 20, 2018 — Foiled Again has enjoyed any number of spectacular nights throughout his prolific, record-setting harness racing career. But at Yonkers Raceway Saturday (Jan. 20th) was not one of them.

In his first attempt at a 100th career victory, Foiled Again threw in a dud. Harness racing richest-ever equine did not fire during Yonkers Raceway’s $20,000 first-race pace.

Leaving from outside his six rivals, Foiled Again (George Brennan) found a seat fourth. The 14-year-old gelding then took out to race second-over behind Lachie Maguire N (Jason Bartlett). The tow didn’t help, but Foiled Again gapped it, anyway. He wound up sixth, beaten 7¼ lengths to winning favorite Quick Asa Trick N (Matt Kakaley, $5.10).

Foiled Again, as the 2-1 third choice, was making his 305th career purse start, remaining in the same class a week after winning his 99th career race. His bankroll remains at $7,568,478.

“Try it again next time,”  Brennan said.  

Saturday night’s $30,000 winners-over pace was a down-the-road effort by odds-on Missile J (Dan Dube, $3.70). From post position No. 3 (in one notch after the pole-sitter scratched), Missile J stuffed Thisjetsabookin’ (Jordan Stratton) in behind, then rolled through intervals of :27.1, :56.1, 1:24.1 and 1:52.2…fastest local mile thus far this season.

Thisjetsabookin’ chased, beaten a length-and-a-quarter, with Take it Back Terry (Brennan) third.  

For Missile J, a 5-year-old American Ideal Hoosier co-owned by John McGill & Brian Carsey and trained by Scott DiDomenico, it was his first win two seasonal starts. The exacta paid $16.20, with the triple returning $38.20.

Special Saturday props to trainer Darren Cassar, who sent out three winners during the dozen-race card.  

Sunday’s (Jan. 21st) ‘French’ matinee offers both a ‘New York, New York Double’ (Aqueduct’s 3rd race, Yonkers 5th race) as well as a Pick 5 with a $2,986.47 carryover and a $10,000 guaranteed pool (50-cent base wager, races 7 through 11).

The ‘instant’ guarantee took effect after no one hit Saturday’s gimmick wager.

First post Sunday is 11:30 AM.

Frank Drucker

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Includes Video
