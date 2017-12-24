Day At The Track

Timoko filly wins €120,000 feature

07:29 AM 24 Dec 2017 NZDT
Smart two-year-old filly Folelli
December 23, 2017 - A fine holiday harness racing program began today with the Gr. II Prix Une de Mai (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, nine starters) and 18/1 Folelli (2f Timoko-Andrea d’Ecajeul) scored for Alexandre Abrivard driving for breeder/owner/trainer Frederic Prat. Race time was 1.13.7kr. 7.6/1 Fendi la Bise (2f Prince Gede-Una Prima Speed) for trainer/driver Franck Anne and Ecurie AB Trot, the breeder/owner.  5.9/1 Full Option (2f Fast Photo-Stance Van Troje) was third for Eric Raffin, trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Kevin Tebirent. The top three here look to be fine fillies for the future.

The Gr. II Prix Jules Lemonnier (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, 13 starters) was won by the 1.11.7kr timed and 37/1 Athena de Vandel (7f Prince Gede-Maelia de Vandel) scored for Alexandre Abrivard, trained Cedrik Megessier and breeder/owner Ecurie La Tour de Vandel. 15/1 Valse de Reve (8f Mister President-Nouba Houba) was next for Guillaume Martin and owner/trainer Alain Roussel. Third was 14/1 Attentionally (7f Jasmin de Flore-Intentionally) for David Thomain. 30/1 El Catwalk and 7.5/1 Uppercut de Manche completed the top five.

Today’s Q+ Prix de Strasbourg (purse €88,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) went to 1.13.3kr timed and 2.3/1 Unbridled Charm (9m Password-Intense Action) reined by Jean Philippe Dubois, trainer Philippe Monclin and Ecurie Victoria Dreams. Unbridled Charm recorded his 16th career win in 64 starts for €454,170 earned. 10/1 Unero Montaval (9g Nem)  and J-M Bazire and 7.2/1 Violine Mourotaise (8f Le Retour) with David Thomain up were second and third. 39/1 Valse Mika and 34/1 Vouchka were the next pair to the line.

The Prix Constant Hervieu (Gr. III, purse €105,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters) went to 3/5 favorite and Bold Eagle brother Cash And Go (5m Ready Cash-Reethi Rah Jet) driven by Franck Nivard. Sebastien Guarato trains the Pierre Pilarski owned performer that now has posted 10 career wins in 22 starts for €318,198 earned. 12/1 Cirrus Atout (5g Look de Star-Ire du Ciel) was second for Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Guarato. 4.4/1 Comtesse du Chene (5f Quaker Jet-Imperiale du Chene) was third for Matthieu Abrivard and breeder/owner Claude Guedj.

Thomas H. Hicks

