Crazed sold to Newport Breeding in Europe

Crazed will soon be standing stud in Europe

World Champion racehorse and sire Crazed, who stood at Tara Hills Stud in Ontario the last two years, has been sold to Newport Breeding (Peter and Jesse ter Borgh) of The Netherlands.

Crazed is expected to stand at stud in Sweden in 2019.

Crazed, himself a winner of $1,063,059, has sired the winners of more than $23-million. He has produced 47 trotters with sub-1:55 records and 55 $100,000-plus earners during his career in North America.

He is the sire of a pair of millionaires in World Champion Crazy Wow 3,1:51.1 ($2,532,143) and JL Cruze 4,1:49.4 ($1,340,452) and three others whose earnings surpass $850,000.

In Europe, Crazed has multiple stakes winners including Tumble Dust, with earnings of nearly 5,000,000 SEK ($530,000 U.S.) and a record of 1:53.2.