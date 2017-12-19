January mixed sale catalog now available

Select Mixed Sale -- this year, with an emphasis on "mixed"--are now available for download at The catalog and racelines for the Meadowlands January harness racing-- this year, with an emphasis on "mixed"--are now available for download at tattersallsredmile.com

The print catalog will be mailed later this week and the Equineline app catalog will be up by this afternoon.

The sale will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15 in the back paddock at the Meadowlands. The broodmare section kicks off the sale at 11 a.m.

"The January sale has always been called 'the winter racehorse market' and that certainly holds true," said sale manager David Reid. "But this year, within all the categories, this is the strongest sale horse-for-horse we've had in a number of years.

"I think we have the highest-quality mares we've ever cataloged, to go along with some hard-to-find stallion shares and really outstanding short yearlings."

In-foal mares include the complete dispersal of the estate of George F. Hempt, a reduction from William G. Mulligan and mares from White Birch Farm. Featured throughout are mares in foal to Somebeachsomewhere, Always B Miki, Sweet Lou, American Ideal, Cantab Hall, Kadabra, and Trixton.

More than 170 racehorses are cataloged, led by an outstanding group of rising 4-year-olds like Bluegrass and Simcoe winner Art Scene, Kentucky Futurity winner Snowstorm Hanover and multiple stakes winner Miso Fast.

Stakes winning racemares are part of that racehorse section, and according to Reid, feature many that carry top commercial pedigrees and could be purchased to race and later breed.

Tattersalls Sale Co.