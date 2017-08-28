Lexington Selected catalog now available

Lexington Selected Yearling Sale is now available for download on the sales company's website, The harness racing catalog for theis now available for download on the sales company's website, lexingtonselected.com , and will soon be posted on the Equineline Sales Catalog app. Print catalogs will be mailed in the coming week.

Those who would like to receive a catalog, but are not already on the mailing list, may fill out the "Request Catalog" form on the website.

The sale--held as always during the Grand Circuit stand at Red Mile--begins on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 7. Each session is slated to start at 7 p.m. at the Fasig-Tipton Pavilion.

"I am very excited this year's sale will offer many high quality yearlings by outstanding first crop sires such as Captaintreacherous, Father Patrick, Sweet Lou, Trixton and others," said sale co-manager David Reid.

In fact, the sale boasts the largest number of yearlings by Captaintreacherous, Father Patrick and Trixton to be offered at auction this year, with 52 by Captaintreacherous, 22 by Father Patrick and 38 by Trixton.

"Not only is there a large selection by the new sires, but we also have the biggest group by Muscle Hill, with 53 of his yearlings in the book," Reid said.

Sale co-manager Randy Manges pointed out that last year's sale ended up with the highest average ever attained at a major yearling auction ($56,304), and he's optimistic that this year's sale could perhaps mirror those results.

"The economy is trending upward, purses are strong and there's still a shortage of horses racing for that big money," Manges said. "The excitement level the first-crop sires bring to the table, along with the overall quality of the individuals we inspected, leads me to believe buyers are going to be very well satisfied."

