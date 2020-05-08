New Website reflects Preferred's growth

Despite this generally static time in the harness racing business, there's one thing that's new and improved for industry participants, and that's the attractive, redesigned website recently unveiled by the sport's number one sales agency, Preferred Equine Marketing.

"Our website, preferredequine.com , is the storefront of our company," said owner David Reid, "and it was time for remodeling both at the entrance and inside the premises. Although our original site served us extremely well since the early days of the internet, it was time to not only freshen the look and add some features, but to make it more readily accessible over all devices."

Reid said he and his staff are very pleased with how it all turned out, and expects that clients and customers will be pleased as well when they see it offers an even easier-to-use interface than before.

While maintaining previous features like sale entry forms and online catalogs, the updated site adds enhancements like a "Hall of Fame" of both yearling and mixed sale graduates, a section on the clients the agency proudly represents, and expanded information on company offerings.

Also new to users is a section of the website dedicated to Preferred Equine's Thoroughbred sales and bloodstock business, with Philip Antonacci heading up growth and development of that recently formed addition to the company.

Antonacci, from one of harness racing's most prominent families, is a graduate of the Thoroughbred industry's Godolphin Flying Start program and came to his position after working with a number of that breed's most respected horsemen and women, including Wesley Ward, Todd Pletcher and Gai Waterhouse.

"Our whole team is excited to continue our expansion and further involvement in the Thoroughbred marketplace," Antonacci said. "Preferred's 30 years of experience in the Standardbred business--in which 22,000 horses have been sold--instills a certain degree of confidence that we can offer a level of service to new Thoroughbred clients and crossover clients that can rival any sales agency."

Reid said the expansion is a natural that will serve to complement their ongoing commitment to harness racing. "The goal at Preferred is to not only create value for our customers across the horse racing industry, but to offer shared ideas and the best in service and amenities.

"Our business model--along with an improved experience while using our website--are ways to help accomplish that."

Preferred Equine Marketing