Nuncio now available to NA Breeders

Hanover Shoe Farms is pleased to announce that Sweden's national harness racing hero, Elitlopp winner Nuncio , will be available to North American breeders in 2018 and beyond by way of frozen semen.

His fee has been set at $9,500, live foal.

The richest son of Hanover stallion Andover Hall entered stud this year at Menhammar Stuteri in Sweden, where his book immediately filled and was closed. Hanover will now begin handling breeding applications in the U.S. and Canada, with Select Breeders overseeing all aspects of semen transportation and servicing.

Nuncio, with records of 2,1:53f, 3,1:50.4 in the U.S. and a mile rate time of 1:50.3f in Sweden, has earned more than $3.5-million internationally and is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest trotters of his--or any--generation.

His breeder, USTA president and Hanover's chairman Russell Williams, says Nuncio is one of the rare horses that showed tremendous speed and classics-winning ability in the U.S. and abroad.

"He not only won classic races here, against a crop that included Father Patrick and Trixton, but went on to transfer that greatness across the Atlantic," Williams said. "That's the mark of a great horse--an extremely fast and sound horse--and we expect him to pass that on to his foals."

Nuncio was first or second in 26 of 27 starts at 2 and 3. His stateside wins included the Kentucky Futurity, Yonkers Trot, Bluegrass and Matron Stakes. He finished second in the $1-million Hambletonian, Stanley Dancer Memorial and 2-year-old Breeders Crown, and was third in the Breeders Crown Final at 3.

His European tour was highlighted by an undefeated, 11 for 11 season as a 5-year-old, with wins in the 2016 Elitlopp, Oslo Grand Prix, Swedish Breeders Crown, UET Trotting Masters Final, and many other major, open stakes.

"Nuncio is such a powerfully-built, dark, and striking individual that he certainly leaves a lasting impression on those who see him," Williams said. "I think market breeders will want to give him serious consideration."

Those who would like to book mares or get further information should call Hanover at (717) 637-8931 or email hanover@hanoverpa.com

Hanover Shoe Farms