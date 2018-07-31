For Palone, one race stands above the rest

Dave Palone, the winningest driver in North America, has one Adios victory in 1999 with Washington VC

When you have won more harness racing races than any driver in the world, picking out the most important victories is a difficult task.

For Dave Palone, a Rices Landing native, the most meaningful and heartfelt win for him, his family, friends and many others at The Meadows racetrack came 19 years ago in one of the most improbable and unlikely finishes in the history of the Adios – the biggest, most important and meaningful race at the Washington County track.

Little-known and lightly regarded Washington VC – a 9-1 long shot – upended Blissful Hall and stunned the crowd. The horse, which entering the Adios had won just one of 11 starts, blew past the eventual winner of the harness racing Triple Crown. It gave Palone, 56, one of the many signature victories in his illustrious career. Most important, it gave him the race he most coveted since falling in love with the sport as a teenager.

Palone became the third local driver to win the Adios. Richard Stillings won with local horse Barberry Spur (1986) and Dan Ross won with Legacy of Power , who placed first in 1997.

“It really was the same old story going into the Adios,” Palone said. “Come July, on average, most of the best 3-year-old pacers are taken (by other drivers). In most cases, for any local driver to catch a drive is basically a horse someone else doesn’t want to drive.

“Nobody really gave ( Washington VC ) much of a chance. But the track was tiring because of some rain and I know the Adios is usually contested in an aggressive manner and I felt some horses just would be tired as the race went on. When Blissful Hall drew the 8-hole, I felt maybe Washington VC could have a chance. I knew the race would be speedy.”

Palone figured right. Washington VC , which finished first in the third Adios elimination heat earlier in the day, broke seventh off the gate and the first-quarter mile was paced in 26.3 seconds. The half went 1:23.4 with Blissful Hall in command.

As Palone strategized before the race, some of the horses began to tire. Rain had slowed the track and made for some difficult trips. Blissful Hall was vulnerable. Palone moved Washington VC to the outside and began his push to glory.

“It’s like a Disney story,” Palone said. “The horse just started making up ground and I knew it had a lot of pace.”

Palone elected to drive Washington VC because of its potential to close.

Roger Huston, the legendary harness racing announcer at The Meadows, recalled that his former partner on the old Meadows Racing Network, the late Jerry Erenstein picked Washington VC to win the final against most other prognostications.

“Jerry picked Dave to win the final because of Dave’s knowledge of the track,” Huston said. “Dave does know every inch of the track at the Meadows. Jerry felt Dave would give Washington VC the perfect trip to win the race.”

As the field approached the three-quarter mark, Washington VC was in full flight and running over horses.

“Dave and Washington VC were fifth or six and then just kept coming,” Huston said. “Then I gave him the biggest call in the world because he was just flying.”

Announced Huston: “Here comes Dave Palone and Washington VC.”

With just Blissful Hall left to catch, Palone and Washington VC were about to make history.

For Palone, thinking Washington VC would be the Adios champion would be unfathomable in the hype leading up to the race.

He really knew nothing about the horse prior to Adios week.

“Forget about seeing him,” Palone laughed. “I never heard of him.

“I knew he was a fresh horse and I knew he’d come on at the end. To win the Adios, I knew, most local drivers would have to get real lucky to win.”

But Washington VC going past Blissful Hall down the lane to the winner’s circle was no fluke.

Belted Huston, as Washington VC left Blissful Hall behind, “Coming home, Dave Palone’s going win the Adios with Washington VC.”

“It was as big of a thrill for me to call it as it was for Dave to win it,” Huston said. “Washington VC ended up drawing away for the win and ended up winning for fun.

“The incredible thing is Blissful Hall ended up winning the Triple Crown. Washington VC beat him that day. To me, Dave never sat behind the horse before and got him in the right spot to win the race. Dave has that uncanny ability to get a horse in the right spot to win. He certainly did it that day.”

Palone said just looking at the field before the race wouldn’t have given anyone an indication Washington VC would or even could win the race with a purse of $284,331.

Trainer Ronald Coyne Jr., offered Palone the drive after George Brennan backed out of driving the horse in the final.

“He wasn’t a big horse, kind of small,” Palone explained. “And the others ones were big, strong looking horses.”

Washington VC paid more than $21 to win.

But more than the purse and the blanket of purple orchids, it was a victory for the ages.

“At that point, it was the biggest victory of my racing career,” Palone acknowledged. “To that point of my life, with the exception of my daughter’s birth, it was the greatest day of my life.”

Palone was wide-eyed and tearful in the crowded winner’s circle. He had won the race he first witnessed in 1976 when Armbro Ranger and driver Joe O’Brien upset Keystone Ore and Stanley Dancer.

“That Adios hooked me on the sport,” Palone said. “It became meaningful for me to win the Adios. To be surrounded by my family and my friends and people who worked and loved The Meadows, that day was very special. I still smile when I think about it.”

Before winning the Adios, Palone won the Messenger Stakes in 1996 then later won the Little Brown Jug in 2005, driving P Forty Seven .

The Messenger, at Yonkers, and Little Brown Jug, in Delaware, Ohio, are two of the three legs of harness racing’s Triple Crown. The other leg is the Cane Pace, contested at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

He was the winning driver in the Little Brown Jugette in 1999 and 2003 and the Glen Garnsey Memorial Pace in 2011 and 2012.

Palone won three Breeders Crown races, the 3-year-old colt and gelding trot in 2008, the Breeders Crown 2-year-old colt and gelding pace in 2011, and the 2-year-old colt and gelding trot in 2011.

Palone was inducted into the Harness Racing Hall of Fame in July 2010 and drove his 15,000th career win in March 2012. Before Palone, only Herve Filion had reached that milestone. Later that year, he set a North American record for wins with 15,181 and in late 2014, Palone established the world record for victories at 16,754.

He’s won various driving awards and championships in his career.

While there have been many significant and great victories, that win in the Adios 19 years ago will always hold a special place in Palone’s heart.

“Because I didn’t know about (Washington VC) didn’t mean he wasn’t a legitimate horse,” Palone said. “It makes no difference; when you are driving in the race, you want to win the race. I felt we had a shot because things could set up for us. And they did.