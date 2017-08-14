For Pete Rose, the petals continue to drop

Yesterday was supposed to be the day the Phillies honored Pete Rose by inducting him into their Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park.

It didn’t happen.

It didn’t happen because a story came out about Rose’s sexual affair with an underage girl in Cincinnati – 42 years ago.

It didn’t happen because Rose has engaged in self-destructive activity for much of his adult life … and it has poisoned the way he will be remembered. This is an inside look at that personality.

Rose was one of the great success stories in American sports. Not blessed with great size, speed or athletic ability, he pushed himself to the limits and made himself into one of the greatest players in baseball history.

He was a key part of the Big Red Machine, a Cincinnati Reds juggernaut that dominated baseball from 1970 to 1979 – winning six NL West titles, four pennants and two World Series. Then he took a dysfunctional Philadelphia Phillies team and drove them to win the first World Series title in franchise history in 1980.

An irascible individual with a self-centered focus, I actually developed an odd relationship with him during my time covering the Phillies.

The first reason stemmed from the fact that, as an incredible student of the game and an opinionated participant, he was a daily quote machine for a columnist who was always looking to reveal the intriguing personalities of the game. That was a difficult chore with the rest of the less-than-cooperative Phillies clubhouse.

Ace pitcher Steve Carlton did not talk to the press. And he held a strange stranglehold over the rest of the younger pitching staff – flashing menacing looks at them if they seemed too cooperative with the media. Mike Schmidt was a reserved individual who didn’t like to let down his guard. Bake McBride and Garry Maddox were reclusive. Greg Luzinski was somewhat gruff and not very quotable.

But Rose was an interesting, if unrefined, chatterbox.

Second reason, during spring training nights in the Clearwater-St. Petersburg area, we shared a common interest. We both liked to visit the dog track.

Long conversations at the ballpark led to chance meetings at the dog track, then discussions about a possible winner in an upcoming race, and eventually to evenings together studying the racing form.

During the baseball season, Sunday evenings became a typical date night – thanks to a mutual friend.

Norristown native Marv Bachrad was the public relations director at Brandywine Raceway, the beautiful harness racing track in Delaware that was still quite popular during the 1980s. He would reserve a table in the clubhouse for four and I would meet Rose and his then-girlfriend, later wife Carol after a Sunday afternoon game for dinner and some racing action.

We were not visiting each other’s house for Christmas dinner, but we had a social, non-baseball relationship that continued for a few years.

After another winter recess, the Phillies reunited in Clearwater for the 1983 season – his final season with the Phillies.

At that time I was splitting spring duties – with the Phillies in Clearwater during the week, then running to a location to cover the college basketball league tournaments and NCAA action on the weekend. In addition to work for the newspaper, I was writing for Eastern Basketball magazine.

Upon encountering Rose for the first time that spring, he seemed excited to see me.

“Mr. Baskets, you’ve been running all over the country,” he said, acknowledging my work outside of baseball.

I talked about the increase in my basketball duties and we launched into a discussion of the college basketball season. He explained that college basketball was his favorite sport to watch and he certainly knew a lot about all of the star players.

Over the next couple of weeks, it seemed we spent more time talking about college basketball then we did about baseball. I should have suspected something was up … but I didn’t.

Then, one Monday, I returned to Clearwater after another basketball weekend and Rose immediately called me over to his locker. He was especially chipper, as he reached into the locker and pulled out a duffle bag. It contained a half-dozen autographed baseballs, an autographed bat and an autographed glove.

My startled look was not enough to stop Rose, as he grabbed my arm and extended the bag.

I was a staunch protector of two sportswriter principles – no cheering in the press box and no autograph collecting.

He further insisted I take the bag, then finally said, “It’s the least I can do. I made $10,000 this weekend thanks to your basketball tips.”

For a moment I was speechless, as my mind flashed through our hours of conversation. What I regarded as idle discussion of a sport we both loved was actually a fact-finding mission for a gambling junkie.

I protested, saying that there was never any intention to give out tips.

All that did was bring about a rebuff: “What are you worried about? Everybody gambles.”

Then I looked up to see the sign that was placed in obvious locations in every Major League clubhouse during that era. It warned players that gambling, and association with known gamblers, was expressly forbidden by baseball’s governing body.

“Hey Pete, stop saying that stuff,” I protested, while pointing to the sign. “If you don’t care about getting me in trouble, at least you should worry about yourself.”

He looked up from his locker stool, with a smirk that betrayed his lack of respect for the rules he believed applied only to the rest of the world.

“What are they going to do to me,” he asked, in his typically cocky manner. “I’m Pete Rose.”

At that moment, for the most part, our relationship ended.

Interviews were less frequent. One-on-one conversations did not take place. Sunday nights at the racetrack ended.

He came back to the area to be honored as Professional Athlete of the Year at the Philadelphia Sports Writers banquet in 1985, after breaking the all-time record for the most hits in baseball history. That was one of his last moments of glory … before all of the bad news about his lifestyle started to surface.

And it continues to this day.

By Tony Leodora

Reprinted with permission of The Times Herald

Tony Leodora is president of TL Golf Services, host of the weekly GolfTalk Live radio show on WNTP 990-AM and host of the Traveling Golfer television show — as well as editor of GolfStyles magazine. He is former sports editor of The Times Herald. Send comments to tlgolfservices@aol.com.