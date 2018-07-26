Always A Virgin three-year-old in 1:48.4

ANDERSON, Ind.-July 25, 2018 - Always A Prince, with Trace Tetrick in the bike, stole the show on a stakes filled harness racing card on Wednesday, July 25 after powering home a winner in 1:48.4 at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino to re-establish the track record for three-year-old pacing geldings for the second time this season. Notching his tenth win of the season, Always A Prince used a sharp, front-running effort to capture his split of the $20,000 Indiana Sires Stakes eliminations for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings.

Always A Prince established the previous record of 1:49 on June 29, breaking a record that stood for three years. The 1:48.4 victory was a new lifetime best for the sophomore colt and equaled the fastest mile over the Hoosier Park oval this season through 82 nights of live racing.

Leaving from post six, Tetrick wasted no time as he sent the heavy favorite straight to the front but he would have to work for the lead as Just N Ace and Ricky Macomber Jr. also left for position. Always A Prince grabbed command just before the first quarter in :27 and clicked off splits of :54.4 and 1:22.2 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field. Do Work Son and John DeLong were applying pressure first-over as the field turned for home but Tetrick had yet to ask Always A Prince.

Utilizing a :26.2 final panel, Always A Prince kicked away from the rest of the field and finished five lengths to the good under a hand drive from Tetrick. Do Work Son got up for second while Just N Ace held on for third place honors. As the heavy betting favorite, Always A Prince returned $2.20 to his backers at the betting windows.

With the win, Always A Prince recorded his 10th seasonal victory from 12 starts. Unraced as a two-year-old, the gelded son of Always A Virgin -Glorious Princess is trained by Tyler George. Owned by Carl & Melanie Atley, Always A Prince sent his career earnings over the $100,000 mark with the victory. Always A Prince was bred by Emerald Highlands Farm who also swept the four $20,000 Indiana Sires Stakes eliminations for two-year-old pacing fillies on the program with Glorious Virgin, Pure Maid, Fully A Virgin and Lady Capulet. All of the evening's elimination winners will return for the next round of $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Finals slated for August 1 at Hoosier Park.

Live racing continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, July 26 with a 14-race card. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 10. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.

Emily Gaskin