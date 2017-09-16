Beckhams Z Tam the best in $75,000 Final

ANDERSON, Ind.-September 15, 2017 - Beckhams Z Tam and driver Ricky Macomber Jr. turned in a dominant performance to make a clean sweep of the final round of Indiana Sires Stakes action after they captured the featured harness racing event of the evening, the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes final for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings, at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on September 15. With a final time of 1:50.1, Beckhams Z Tam notched his second consecutive victory at Hoosier Park and established a new lifetime best in the process.

Unhurried from the gate, Beckhams Z Tam settled along the rail in sixth while Rock N Tony and Trace Tetrick were on a mission to the front from post four. Air Strike and Peter Wrenn protected their rail position to grab a pocket seat while Southern Flight and Dale Hiteman were following intently in third.

Rock N Tony clicked off fractions of :26.1 and :54.3 while the field remained in single file line down the backside. Macomber Jr. gave Beckhams Z Tam the green light just past the half and he began his mission to the front with authority.

Reaching the third station in 1:23.1, Rock N Tony continued to call the shots but Beckhams Z Tam was closing in with every stride. Macomber Jr. asked his mount for more and Beckhams Z Tam responded with a :26.4 final quarter to power on to the wire under a hand drive finishing four lengths to the good. Southern Flight utilized a ground saving trip to get up for second while Rock N Tony held on for third. As the 2-5 betting favorite, Beckhams Z Tam returned $2.80 to his backers at the betting windows.

"I didn't want to be on the front this week," Macomber Jr. noted after the win. "I didn't really want to be first-up either but that's the way it worked out. I didn't have to pull the plugs until we got to Trace's horse (Rock N Tony) and once I did, he found another gear. He did everything I asked of him."

Trained by Hoosier Park's second leading trainer, Jamie Macomber, Beckhams Z Tam recorded his tenth victory from 15 seasonal starts and tenth lifetime win from 21 outings. The three-year-old son of Always A Virgin-Sara's Lucky Charm is owned by the Z Tam Stables LLC and pushed his lifetime bankroll to $212,044 with the victory. The victory was also one of three wins on the evening for driver Ricky Macomber Jr.