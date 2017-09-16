Beckhams Z Tam the best in $75,000 Final

ANDERSON, Ind.-September 15, 2017 - Beckhams Z Tam and driver Ricky Macomber Jr. turned in a dominant performance to make a clean sweep of the final round of Indiana Sires Stakes action after they captured the featured harness racing event of the evening, the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes final for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings, at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on September 15. With a final time of 1:50.1, Beckhams Z Tam notched his second consecutive victory at Hoosier Park and established a new lifetime best in the process.
Unhurried from the gate, Beckhams Z Tam settled along the rail in sixth while Rock N Tony and Trace Tetrick were on a mission to the front from post four. Air Strike and Peter Wrenn protected their rail position to grab a pocket seat while Southern Flight and Dale Hiteman were following intently in third.
Rock N Tony clicked off fractions of :26.1 and :54.3 while the field remained in single file line down the backside. Macomber Jr. gave Beckhams Z Tam the green light just past the half and he began his mission to the front with authority.
Reaching the third station in 1:23.1, Rock N Tony continued to call the shots but Beckhams Z Tam was closing in with every stride. Macomber Jr. asked his mount for more and Beckhams Z Tam responded with a :26.4 final quarter to power on to the wire under a hand drive finishing four lengths to the good. Southern Flight utilized a ground saving trip to get up for second while Rock N Tony held on for third. As the 2-5 betting favorite, Beckhams Z Tam returned $2.80 to his backers at the betting windows.
"I didn't want to be on the front this week," Macomber Jr. noted after the win. "I didn't really want to be first-up either but that's the way it worked out. I didn't have to pull the plugs until we got to Trace's horse (Rock N Tony) and once I did, he found another gear. He did everything I asked of him."
Trained by Hoosier Park's second leading trainer, Jamie Macomber, Beckhams Z Tam recorded his tenth victory from 15 seasonal starts and tenth lifetime win from 21 outings. The three-year-old son of Always A Virgin-Sara's Lucky Charm is owned by the Z Tam Stables LLC and pushed his lifetime bankroll to $212,044 with the victory. The victory was also one of three wins on the evening for driver Ricky Macomber Jr.
Live racing continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, September 16 with a 12-race card featuring the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for the two-year-old trotting colts. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com .
Emily Gaskin