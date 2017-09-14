Blazin Britches takes the $150,000 Nadia Lobell

ANDERSON, Ind.--September 13, 2017-- Blazin Britches returned to harness racing action for the first time in over a month and picked up right where she left off; finding the winner's circle at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in the $160,000 Nadia Lobell Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies on Wednesday, September 13. With driver Trace Tetrick in the bike, Blazin Britches used a sharp, front-running effort to stop the timer in 1:52 over a track rated sloppy and record her fifth consecutive victory.

Leaving from post three in a talented field of nine, Blazin Britches left just enough to grab a spot along the rail in third. Marcus Johansson had Jaye's A Lady fired up to leave from post eight to get the first call through an opening panel in :26. Agent Q and David Miller, the publics' second choice, were unable to find a spot along the rail and pressed on to grab lead just before the half in :54. Agent Q's lead would be short lived as Tetrick gave Blazin Britches the green light and she quickly grabbed command as the field approached the final turn.

Blazin Britches reached the three-quarter clocking in 1:23 and braced for the attack behind her as the field began to tighten turning for home. Agent Q tipped from the pocket and was matching strides with the leader but misfortune struck as she made an uncharacteristic break late in the stretch. Blazin Britches went on to find the wire nearly two lengths in front of Ain't Three Ok and Sam Widger. Inverse Hanover and Peter Wrenn rallied well late to round out the trifecta. As the slight betting favorite, Blazin Britches returned $3.80 to her backers at the betting windows.

"That was a pretty big mile for her," trainer Brian Brown noted after the win. "With the time off and this is a very tiring track tonight, I think it was a good mile for her. They went a little more to the half than I would have liked but that's her. She's a high speed type of filly and that's how she likes to race."

"I think that was a good tightener for her, it's what she needed," he continued. "We will make sure she came out of it okay and head to the Jugette next week. It's her home track so we'll hope for good weather, a good draw and good track conditions."

With the win, Blazin Britches recorded her ninth win from 10 seasonal starts and pushed her lifetime purse earnings to $203,392. The homebred daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven -Soggy Britches is owned by Emerald Highlands Farm, who also won the 2014 edition of the Nadia Lobell Stakes at Hoosier Park with Color's A Virgin. Blazin Britches, who also owns wins in the Shady Daisy Stakes and a division of the Adios Volo this season, shares the mark with Agent Q for fastest win time by a three-year-old pacing filly this season, at 1:48.4.

The evening's 14-race card also featured Indiana Sires Stakes action, the $75,000 finals for the three-year-old trotting fillies and two-year-old pacing colts. Satin Dancer continued a winning streak of her own as she recorded her seventh consecutive victory in the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for three-year-old trotting fillies.

With regular pilot Ronnie Wrenn Jr. in the bike, Satin Dancer used her customary front-running tactics to best her rivals in 1:56.4. Trained by Byron Hooley, the daughter of Big Stick Lindy -Shaken Not Stirred notched her tenth win from 13 seasonal starts. Owned by Summit Pacing Acres, Satin Dancer has now amassed $479,318 in lifetime purse earnings.

GD Western Joe made amends for a second place finish in the eliminations last week as he captured the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for two-year-old colt pacers. With a final time of 1:52.2, GD Western Joe made his game winning move down the backside and was able to hold off a late charge from the heavily favored Shnitzledosomethin and Peter Wrenn to get the win by a neck. Driven by Sam Widger, the Ron Burke trainee recorded his fifth win from 10 seasonal outings. With the win, the rookie son of Real Desire -Western Whirl sent his lifetime purse earnings over the $100,000 mark for his owners Burke Racing, Hen-Shaut Stable, Silva, Purnel & Libby, and Weaver Bruscemi.

Live racing continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, September 14 with a 14-race card featuring the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for the two-year-old filly pacers. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Emily Gaskin