DeLong celebrates 2,000 career wins

ANDERSON, Ind.-August 16, 2017 - Driver John DeLong recorded the 2,000th win of his career after he piloted Easy Ace to victory in a condition pace at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday, August 16. The 1:55 victory marked the third win of the season for the three-year-old gelded son of United Ace -Slotto Queen and a career milestone for the 28-year-old Wisconsin native.

Trained by Stanley Miller, Easy Ace was able to stage big rally late in the lane to track down his competitors and get the win by a head. Owned by Stanley Miller, Easy Ace now sports a career bankroll of $36,067.

DeLong came into the 14-race card at Hoosier Park on Wednesday just two wins away from his milestone. He also found the winner's circle with Becky's Giftedangel for trainer Casandra Uppal on the card before reaching 2,000. Hoosier Park's Vice President and General Manager of Racing, Rick Moore, along with members of DeLongs's family were in the winner's circle to congratulate and acknowledge his accomplishment.

"On behalf of Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, I'd like to congratulate John on win number 2,000," Moore noted. "I commend John on an outstanding career thus far; he is a great ambassador for our sport and a wonderful addition to our driving colony at Hoosier Park. We wish John continued success for the remainder of this season and throughout his career."

Starting his driving career in at the Illinois fairs in 2005, DeLong was 19-years-old when he won the leading driving title at Running Aces in its inaugural season in 2008. Now at the age of 28, DeLong has over $15 million in career purse earnings.

Last year in his just his second full season at Hoosier Park, DeLong set a career high with over $4.2 million in purse earnings and multiple stakes wins to his credit, doubling his stats from previous years. In addition to driving, DeLong works with the family's stable of horses including campaigning Indiana's three-year-old pacing filly of the year, Seventimesavirgin.

DeLong is currently third on the 2017 leading driver standings at Hoosier Park with 133 trips to the winner's circle and over $1.3 in purse earnings. Trace Tetrick leads all drivers with 219 victories with Sam Widger in second with 198 winners.

Emily Gaskin