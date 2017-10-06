DeLong sweeps three-year-old stakes finals

ANDERSON, Ind.-October 5, 2017 - Hoosier Park Racing & Casino highlighted the Thursday, October 5 harness racing program with two $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes finals for the sophomore trotting colts and pacing fillies and it was driver, John DeLong, who made a clean sweep of both divisions. The stakes wins were two of four wins on the evening's 14-race card for DeLong, who is currently third on the leading driver standings at Hoosier Park for the 2017 season.

Swan Chase continued his winning ways and turned in a gritty performance to capture the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings. With a final time of 1:54, the William Crone trainee recorded his fifth consecutive Hoosier Park victory.

DeLong sent Swan Chase away from the gate to get the first call through the opening panel in :27.3 but would eventually yield the lead to the Bluebird Rambo and Sam Widger just before the half in :57.

Bluebird Rambo continued to call the shots through the three-quarter clocking in 1:25.4 and looked strong on the front. As the field turned for home the stage was set for a battle down to the wire with Bluebird Rambo on the front and Swan Chase poised to strike from the pocket. DeLong sent Swan Chase up the passing the lane but Bluebird Rambo didn't go down without a fight.

Using a :28 closing quarter, Swan Chase was able to stick a nose in front of Bluebird Rambo on the line. Ideal Jesse and Verlin Yoder rallied well to round out the trifecta. As the 3-5 post time favorite, Swan Chase returned $3.40 to his backers at the betting windows.

With the win, the son of Swan For All -Precisionist notched his 12th win from 18 seasonal outings. Owned by John Barnard, Swan Chase has now won 15 of 29 lifetime outings while bankrolling $268,543 in lifetime purse earnings.

DeLong would find the winner's circle just a few races later, this time scoring the 18-1 upset with Amazing Arya in the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for three-year-old pacing fillies. Scoring in 1:52.1, Amazing Arya found racing room late in the lane to prevail in a tight photo and establish a new lifetime best in the process.

Owned in partnership by William C De Long., William P De Long, and Ray E De Long, Amazing Arya recorded her fourth victory from 16 trips behind the gate in 2017. The daughter of Rockin Image -Honey's Luck is trained by Roger Welch and has now won eight of 30 lifetime outings while earning $172,559 in purse earnings.

With the wins, Amazing Arya and Swan Chase solidified their spots in the $200,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Final for their respective divisions slated for October 13, Hoosier Champions Night, at Hoosier Park. Hoosier Champions Night will culminate the 2017 Indiana Sires Stakes program and feature eight $200,000 finals.

Live racing will continue at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, October 6 with a 14-race card featuring Indiana Sires Stakes action and a $4,980.74 carryover in the Hoosier High-5 wager which is offered in the last race of the evening.

With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com .