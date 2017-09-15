Dee Rocks continues her winning ways

ANDERSON, Ind.-September 14, 2017 - Dee Rocks asserted her divisional dominance over the harness racing two-year-old pacing fillies in the Hoosier state as she turned in another impressive performance to capture the featured event of the evening, the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for two-year-old filly pacers, at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, September 14. With regular pilot Sam Widger in the bike, Dee Rocks went wire-to-wire in a 1:52.3 open length romp and with it, recorded her fourth consecutive victory and established a new lifetime best in the process.

Widger took no chances and sent his 2-5 favorite straight to the front from post six. A host of others in the field also left aggressively but Dee Rocks would win the early tussle to grab command just before the first quarter in :27.1. Concertina's Image and Peter Wrenn benefitted from a pocket trip while GW Show Faith and Ricky Macomber Jr. were next in line third.

Dee Rocks clicked off fractions of :55.3 and 1:24.2 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field. Turning for home, Voom Or Bang and John DeLong were on the attack first-over but were no match for the leader.

Utilizing a :28.1 final quarter, Dee Rocks coasted on to the wire under a hand drive to finish four lengths in front of Voom Or Bang. Concertina's Image finished third. As the heavy betting favorite, Dee Rocks returned $2.80 at the betting windows.

"She was very sharp tonight," Wider noted after the win. "Last week she had trouble with her hobbles and still got the job done. Tonight, she was perfect; I couldn't have asked her to be any better."

Trained by Dossie Minor, the homebred daughter of Rockin Image -Incredible Katie is owned by Ronald Phillips and John Carver. Dee Rocks has now won ten of eleven lifetime outings while amassing $164,000 in lifetime purse earnings. Her only off the board finish came after a disqualification for interference.

Live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue on Friday, September 15 with a 14-race card featuring the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for three-year-old colt and gelding pacers. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.

Emily Gaskin