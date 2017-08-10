Day At The Track

Field for the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes

09:25 PM 09 Aug 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
All Bets Off is the 7-2 morning line choice in the 2017 Dan Patch Stakes.
All Bets Off is the 7-2 morning line choice in the 2017 Dan Patch Stakes.
Mark Hall Photo

ANDERSON, Ind.--August 8, 2017--A field of ten will be sent post-ward in the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 11. Ten of the top rated older pacers in North America will take center stage as they go to post seeking glory in the 24th installment of Hoosier Park's premier harness racing event. Due to a supplemental entry completing the field of ten, the Dan Patch Stakes will boast an increased purse of $325,000 for the second consecutive year.

The 2017 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes will highlight the 14-race program that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be supported by an all-star undercard of racing action. The purse money to be distributed throughout the evening will be over the $500,000 mark.

With combined career purse earnings over $11 million, the talented field of ten includes five World Champions and five millionaires. North America's leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke will send out a strong contingent of three in the field as he looks to score his second training victory in the Dan Patch Stakes.

As the richest horse in the field with $2.4 million in lifetime purse earnings, All Bets Off will play the role of morning line choice at odds of 7-2 from post two. With Matt Kakaley listed to drive, the six-year-old son of Bettor's Delight-Armbro Penelope will be looking to make amends for the Burke barn after a third place finish in the 2016 edition of the Dan Patch Stakes. Stablemates Rockin Ron and Check Six will start from post eight and nine, respectively.

World Champion Freaky Feet Pete will play the role of local fan favorite starting from post four at odds of 8-1 on the morning line. Hoosier Park's all-time leading driver, Trace Tetrick, has been enlisted to drive Freaky Feet Pete for trainer Marty Rheinheimer. Freaky Feet Pete, the winner of the 2015 Breeders Crown final for three-year-old pacing colts, is a winner of over $1.5 million in lifetime earnings and owns 26 lifetime wins over the Hoosier Park surface.

Also included in the celebrated field of ten, World Champion Wakizashi Hanover will make his way back to Hoosier Park for the first time this season and has drawn the trailing post position ten for trainer Jo Ann Looney-King. With over $1.4 million in lifetime purse earnings, Wakizashi Hanover has been tabbed 9-2 on the morning line with driver Tim Tetrick at the lines.

The 2017 Dan Patch field, in post-position order with named driver and trainer includes:

  1. Dealt A Winner         by Cams Card Shark          Tr: Mark Silva                Dr:  Aaron Merriman    15-1
  2. All Bets Off               by Bettor's Delight               Tr: Ron Burke                Dr:  Matt Kakaley       7-2
  3. McWicked                 by Mcardle                          Tr: Casie Coleman         Dr:  David Miller         5-1
  4. Freaky Feet Pete      by Rockin Image                 Tr: Marty Rheinheimer   Dr:  Trace Tetrick       8-1
  5. Manhattan Beach     by Somebeachsomewhere    Tr: Walter Haynes Jr.   Dr: Sam Widger        30-1
  6. Dr J Hanover            by Somebeachsomewhere    Tr: Tony Alagna            Dr: John De Long     10-1
  7. Rock N Roll World     by Rocknroll Hanover           Tr: Jeff Cullipher           Dr: John De Long     10-1
  8. Rockin Ron                by Real Desire                      Tr: Ron Burke               Dr: Ricky Macomber Jr. 6-1
  9. Check Six                  by Somebeachsomewhere   Tr: Ron Burke                Dr: Yannick Gingras    4-1
  10. Wakizashi Hanover   by Dragon Again                   Tr: Jo Ann Looney-King    Dr: Tim Tetrick       9-2

In a continued partnership with Hoosier Park, the local news station WISH TV Channel 8 out of Indianapolis will provide exclusive coverage for all the Dan Patch Stakes racing action at Hoosier Park on Friday. WISH-TV will be on property to provide racing fans with exclusive coverage of all the festivities happening on and off the race track. Racing fans can also catch exclusive interviews from drivers and trainers racing at Hoosier Park throughout the evening. WISH-TV's live coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11 and will include the live showing of the Dan Patch Stakes.

The race will be part of a special weekend tagged as "Dan Patch Festival Weekend". Hoosier Park will showcase some of the most notable names in harness racing alongside special wagers, free t-shirts, VIP giveaways, and interactive family-friendly entertainment.

Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in two special wagers offered for the Dan Patch card. A $20,000 Guaranteed Dan Patch Superfecta pool will be available along with a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High Five pool on the last race of the program as part of the Strategic Wagering Program. Each wager is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the Indiana Standardbred Association.

Five lucky racing fans will also have the opportunity to place a $500 win bet on the horse of their choice in the Dan Patch Stakes. Slated as the eleventh race on the card, estimated post time for the Dan Patch Stakes is 9:46 p.m.

For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.

Emily Gaskin

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Race to honor memory of publicist Bill Fidati
10-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
Post Time Line-Up Announced for Thursday
10-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
Grand Circuit action throughout North America
10-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
International handle shows double digit increase
10-Aug-2017 06:08 AM NZST
Field for the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes
09-Aug-2017 21:08 PM NZST
Areyoureadygirl N takes feature
09-Aug-2017 20:08 PM NZST
Becky Badger Baby in lifetime mark
09-Aug-2017 20:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News