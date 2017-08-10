Field for the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes

ANDERSON, Ind.--August 8, 2017--A field of ten will be sent post-ward in the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, August 11. Ten of the top rated older pacers in North America will take center stage as they go to post seeking glory in the 24th installment of Hoosier Park's premier harness racing event. Due to a supplemental entry completing the field of ten, the Dan Patch Stakes will boast an increased purse of $325,000 for the second consecutive year.

The 2017 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes will highlight the 14-race program that is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be supported by an all-star undercard of racing action. The purse money to be distributed throughout the evening will be over the $500,000 mark.

With combined career purse earnings over $11 million, the talented field of ten includes five World Champions and five millionaires. North America's leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke will send out a strong contingent of three in the field as he looks to score his second training victory in the Dan Patch Stakes.

As the richest horse in the field with $2.4 million in lifetime purse earnings, All Bets Off will play the role of morning line choice at odds of 7-2 from post two. With Matt Kakaley listed to drive, the six-year-old son of Bettor's Delight -Armbro Penelope will be looking to make amends for the Burke barn after a third place finish in the 2016 edition of the Dan Patch Stakes. Stablemates Rockin Ron and Check Six will start from post eight and nine, respectively.

World Champion Freaky Feet Pete will play the role of local fan favorite starting from post four at odds of 8-1 on the morning line. Hoosier Park's all-time leading driver, Trace Tetrick, has been enlisted to drive Freaky Feet Pete for trainer Marty Rheinheimer. Freaky Feet Pete, the winner of the 2015 Breeders Crown final for three-year-old pacing colts, is a winner of over $1.5 million in lifetime earnings and owns 26 lifetime wins over the Hoosier Park surface.

Also included in the celebrated field of ten, World Champion Wakizashi Hanover will make his way back to Hoosier Park for the first time this season and has drawn the trailing post position ten for trainer Jo Ann Looney-King. With over $1.4 million in lifetime purse earnings, Wakizashi Hanover has been tabbed 9-2 on the morning line with driver Tim Tetrick at the lines.

The 2017 Dan Patch field, in post-position order with named driver and trainer includes:

Dealt A Winner by Cams Card Shark Tr: Mark Silva Dr: Aaron Merriman 15-1 All Bets Off by Bettor's Delight Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Matt Kakaley 7-2 McWicked by Mcardle Tr: Casie Coleman Dr: David Miller 5-1 Freaky Feet Pete by Rockin Image Tr: Marty Rheinheimer Dr: Trace Tetrick 8-1 Manhattan Beach by Somebeachsomewhere Tr: Walter Haynes Jr. Dr: Sam Widger 30-1 Dr J Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere Tr: Tony Alagna Dr: John De Long 10-1 Rock N Roll World by Rocknroll Hanover Tr: Jeff Cullipher Dr: John De Long 10-1 Rockin Ron by Real Desire Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Ricky Macomber Jr. 6-1 Check Six by Somebeachsomewhere Tr: Ron Burke Dr: Yannick Gingras 4-1 Wakizashi Hanover by Dragon Again Tr: Jo Ann Looney-King Dr: Tim Tetrick 9-2

In a continued partnership with Hoosier Park, the local news station WISH TV Channel 8 out of Indianapolis will provide exclusive coverage for all the Dan Patch Stakes racing action at Hoosier Park on Friday. WISH-TV will be on property to provide racing fans with exclusive coverage of all the festivities happening on and off the race track. Racing fans can also catch exclusive interviews from drivers and trainers racing at Hoosier Park throughout the evening. WISH-TV's live coverage begins at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11 and will include the live showing of the Dan Patch Stakes.

The race will be part of a special weekend tagged as "Dan Patch Festival Weekend". Hoosier Park will showcase some of the most notable names in harness racing alongside special wagers, free t-shirts, VIP giveaways, and interactive family-friendly entertainment.

Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in two special wagers offered for the Dan Patch card. A $20,000 Guaranteed Dan Patch Superfecta pool will be available along with a $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier-High Five pool on the last race of the program as part of the Strategic Wagering Program. Each wager is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the Indiana Standardbred Association.

Five lucky racing fans will also have the opportunity to place a $500 win bet on the horse of their choice in the Dan Patch Stakes. Slated as the eleventh race on the card, estimated post time for the Dan Patch Stakes is 9:46 p.m.

For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.

Emily Gaskin