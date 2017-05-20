Big win for fractional ownership group

ANDERSON, Ind.--May 19, 2017 -- G's High Shooter made his second start for Hoosier Park Racing & Casino's fractional ownership group, First Turn Stable, on Friday, May 19 and found the harness racing winner's circle in thrilling fashion to the delight of many of the First Turn Stable members that were in attendance. With driver John DeLong in the bike, G's High Shooter stopped the timer in 1:53.1 and established a new lifetime best in the process.

G's High Shooter left alertly from post three to find a spot along the rail in sixth throughout the early stages of the mile while Frass Bluegrass and driver Todd Warren dictated early fractions of :26.4 and :56.2. As the field approached the third station, DeLong tipped G's High Shooter to the outside to grab a second-over seat behind the heavily favored Mike's Hope and Trace Tetrick.

Utilizing a :27.1 final quarter, G's High Shooter surged past his rivals late in the lane to win by three parts of a length over Scary Harry and Ricky Macomber Jr. Mike's Hope held on to round out the trifecta. G's High Shooter returned $8.00 to his backers at the betting window.

"What an amazing opportunity," First Turn Stable member, Art Small noted in the winner's circle after the victory. "The winner's circle is a beautiful place to be and we are so thrilled to be a part of this group."

Trained by Jeff Cullipher, G's High Shooter recorded his second win of the season from 18 outings. The five-year-old son of Sand Shooter-High Season has now earned $67,494 in lifetime purse earnings.

The first of its kind in the state of Indiana, First Turn Stable returned for a second season at Hoosier Park in 2017 and was designed to provide fans an easy and affordable way to experience the excitement of horse ownership for a one-time, $250 buy-in.

Updates for First Turn Stable will be posted weekly and via e-mail so members can follow along with the racing action throughout the season. Along with interactive social media pages, monthly financials will be shared with the group to provide a transparent and behind-the-scenes look into the real costs of owning a racehorse. On-site teaching tools and other resources will also be made available to the members.

Live racing will continue at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, May 20 with a 12-race card and an adjusted post time of 7:10 pm. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.

Emily Gaskin

Race Marketing Manager, Commentator & Publicist