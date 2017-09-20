$1.4 million in purses on the line at Hoosier

ANDERSON, Ind.-September 19, 2017 - Grand Circuit harness racing action will return to Hoosier Park Racing & Casino for the third time this season on Friday, September 22 and with it, bring some of the top rated horses in North America. With purses topping the $1.4 million mark, Hoosier Park will host a standout card that includes the $240,000 Centaur Trotting Classic, the $240,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management Stakes, the $160,000 Jenna's Beach Boy Pace, the $160,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, and the $125,000 Elevation Pace. First post is 6:30 p.m.

Millionairess and World Champion, Hannelore Hanover will make the return to her home state to headline a field of ten in Hoosier Park's premier trotting event, the $240,000 Centaur Trotting Classic. The five-year-old Indiana-bred daughter of Swan for All will look to become the first horse in history to score consecutive victories in the Centaur Trotting Classic as she was victorious in the 2016 edition in 1:52.4. Hannelore Hanover has won six of 10 starts this season with lifetime purse earnings approaching the $2 million mark. Trained by Ron Burke, Hannelore Hanover is scheduled to tackle the boys once again; starting from post six with Yannick Gingras slated to drive.

Two-year-old World Champion and Dan Patch Award winner, Huntsville is set to make his Hoosier Park debut from post four in a field of eight in the $160,000 Jenna's Beach Boy Pace for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Trained by Ray Schnittker, Huntsville has won seven of 12 outings this season while amassing $1.6 million in lifetime purse earnings. His 2017 resume includes wins in the $738,550 Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace and the $334,325 Cane Pace. Regular pilot Tim Tetrick has been enlisted to drive.

The $160,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby will feature another stellar match-up between the aged pacing stars of 2017. The 2017 Dan Patch Stakes winner Check Six will square off with nine other rivals and start from the coveted rail position with Yannick Gingras in the bike for trainer Ron Burke. Burke will also send out Rockin Ron and All Bets Off from post two and three, respectively.

"As we look forward to the main event the last weekend of October, this card could easily be called the Breeders Crown preview," Hoosier Park's Vice President and General Manager of Racing, Rick Moore noted. "Having the spotlight shine on Hoosier Park this Friday evening gives the entire Hoosier Park team a deep sense of pride."

Racing fans will have the opportunity to participate in two special wagers offered on the evening's 14-race card. A $20,000 Guaranteed Trifecta pool will be available in the $160,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, slated as the eleventh race on the program, and a $20,000 Guaranteed Trifecta in the $240,000 Centaur Trotting Classic, the twelfth race on the program, both as part of the Strategic Wagering Program. Each wager has a minimum bet of 50 cents and is available through the cooperative efforts of the United States Trotting Association, Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the Indiana Standardbred Association.

Along with the live racing action, guests can enter at Trackside Club Centaur from 5-7:59 p.m. for their chance to win a $500 mega bet on the selected race of the evening. Additionally, guests can check in at any promotional kiosk to receive an entry to the $10,000 Winner Takes All giveaway on November 4.

The popular harness racing podcast 'Post Time with Mike and Mike' will join in the racing festivities as they host a live remote at Hoosier Park on Friday. Those tuning into the Mike and Mike program will hear live interviews, racing coverage, Hoosier Park racing trivia, and more.

Friday's stakes filled card is part of Hoosier Park's 2017 Championship Meet, which features a record-breaking $14 million stakes schedule. The twelve-week championship stretch, which kicked off on Friday, August 11 with the $325,000 Dan Patch Stakes, will offer an unparalleled series of high caliber stakes races, culminating with the Breeders Crown championship races which will come to Hoosier Park for the first time ever on October 27 and October 28. To view all of the entries for Friday's 14-race card, please click here.