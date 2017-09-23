Grand Circuit stars shine at Hoosier Park

ANDERSON, Ind.-September 22, 2017 - Harness racing's superstars were out in full force at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, September 22 as the evening's 14-race card featured over $1.4 million in purses for Grand Circuit racing action. A packed crowd gathered to watch and they were not disappointed as they received not merely one but four powerful performances in the $240,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management Stakes for the two year old pacing fillies, the $125,000 Elevation Stakes for two-year-old pacing colts, the $160,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby and the $160,000 Jenna's Beach Boy Pace for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings.

Kicking off the stakes action, Closing Statement and David Miller made a big statement taking the $125,000 Elevation Stakes for two-year-old pacing colts and geldings. With a final time of 1:50.4, Closing Statement recorded his third consecutive victory and established a new lifetime best in the process. Miller made his game winning move down the backside and Closing Statement dug in gamely late in the lane to hold off all challengers.

The rookie son of Somebeachsomewhere -Ideal Newton is trained by Joe Holloway and owned by Val D'Or Farms, Rojan Stables, and Theodore Gewertz. With the win, Closing Statement pushed his lifetime earnings to $138,264.

The Joe Holloway-David Miller combination would find the winner's circle just a few races later as Rainbow Room turned in a gritty performance to take the $200,000 Kentuckiana Stallion Management Stakes for two-year-old pacing fillies. Stopping the timer in 1:52.2, Rainbow Room was rated off the pace through the early stages of the mile through splits of :26.2 and :55.4. Double Mint and Yannick Gingras continued to call the shots through the three-quarter clocking of 1:24.2 but Rainbow Room was on the attack, first-over. Utilizing a :27.2 final panel, Rainbow Room showed her grit to get the win and finish three-parts of a length in front of hard-charging Majorsspeciallady and Tim Tetrick.

"She's really something special," Holloway noted in the winner's circle. "She's the nicest filly I've had the opportunity to train. I don't have her shod for here so I think she was getting a little tired but she had her game face on tonight, she showed how much she wants to win."

With the win, Rainbow Room pushed her seasonal earnings to $311,199 for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Val D'Or Farms, and Theodore Gewertz. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Rainbow Blue has now won six of seven seasonal outings.

In the very next race on the program, Huntsville and Tim Tetrick turned in a decisive, front-running performance to take the $160,000 Jenna's Beach Boy pace in 1:49.1 Leaving from post four, Tetrick sent Huntsville away from the gate firing. The Ray Schnittker trainee cruised the fractions of :26.4, :54.3 and 1:22.1 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field.

As the field turned for home, Art Scene and Scott Zeron were matching strides with the leader but Huntsville wasn't finished. Tetrick asked his mount for more and he responded to get the win by a head over a hard-charging Sports Column and Brett Miller.

"When he's on his game, he is tough to beat," Tetrick noted in the winner's circle. "Tonight, he was on his game. He had a few weeks off before his last start so he was a little short but he was back to himself tonight. He really raced tough tonight."

Owned by R. Schnittker, T. Gewertz, S. Arnold, and Crawford Farms Racing, the son of Somebeachsomewhere -Wild West Show recorded his eighth win from 13 seasonal starts. With the win, Huntsville sports a 24-14-7-1 lifetime record and pushed his lifetime bankroll to $1,685,892.

Not to be outdone by their younger counterparts, a field of ten lined up behind the gate for the $160,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby and it was All Bets Off and Matt Kakaley who provided the slight 7-1 upset. Staging a big rally late in the lane, All Bets Off powered home in :26.2 to find the wire first in 1:49. As one of three Ron Burke trainees in the field, All Bets Off got away third while stablemates Rockin Ron and Check Six took turns on the front. Turning for home, the leaders were beginning to tire and All Bets Off was poised to strike. All Bets Off found another gear late in the lane to get the win by a head over a hard-charging Missile J and Tim Tetrick.

"He's a tough horse," Kakaley noted in the winner's circle. "I think he's shown that his whole life. I am glad to see him get one of the big wins, he deserves it. He's right there every week racing with the best of them week in and week out."

Owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and Panhellenic Stable Corporation, All Bets Off recorded the fourth win from 20 seasonal trip's behind the gate. The six year old son of Bettor's Delight -Armbro Penelope has now won 26 of 97 lifetime starts.

Live racing continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, September 24 with a 12-race card. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com .