I Know My Chip lowers Hoosier track record

ANDERSON, Ind.-May 27, 2017 - For the first time this season, a track record was re-established at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino during the evening's action packed 12-race harness racing card on Saturday, May 27. I Know My Chip, with Sam Widger in the bike, kicked off the evening's program off with a bang as he lowered the track record for older trotting geldings to 1:52.1 in the first race of the program, a $21,000 Invitational Trot. The 1:52.1 mark was a new lifetime best for I Know My Chip and re-established a record that stood for three years, a mark that was previously held by Natural Herbie with a 1:52.3 clocking.

In an abbreviated field of six, I Know My Chip left alertly from post five to get the first call through the opening panel in :26.2. As the heavy betting favorite, Churita and Trace Tetrick also left aggressively from post six and would eventually grab the lead just before the half in :55.4. I Know My Chip was content to sit in the pocket as the quick pace continued and Churita called the shots through the third split in 1:24.3.

As the field turned for home, Churita braced for the stretch drive as I Know My Chip loomed large in the pocket. Utilizing a :27.3 final quarter, I Know My Chip tipped from the pocket and cruised home to a four length victory over a fast-closing Call For Justice and Ricky Macomber Jr. After a ground saving trip, Captain John Henry and Dale Hiteman held on for third place honors. Slightly dismissed at the betting windows, I Know My Chip returned $14.20 to his backers.

"He's a very nice horse," Widger noted after the victory. "He's great to drive and very easy to get along with. The trip worked out in our favor tonight and he did the rest. He was very game tonight."

Trained by Walter Haynes Jr., the five-year-old son of Deep Chip -Madeline's Crown recorded his third seasonal victory from 12 outings and 24th lifetime victory from 69 starts. The previous Ohio Sires Stakes Champion has now amassed $539,993 in lifetime purse earnings. I Know My Chip is owned by the partnership of Brian Carsey, John McGill, and the Black & White Stable.

I Know My Chip

The win with I Know My Chip was one of two winners for driver Sam Widger on the evening's 12-race card. Widger also teamed up with trainer Jeff Cullipher to find the winner's circle with Au D Lox Bluegrass in the $25,000 Fillies and Mares Invitational Pace. Scoring in a new lifetime best of 1:50.1, Au D Lox Bluegrass recorded her fourth win of the season from eight outings.

Au D Lox Bluegrass

New Talent

Live racing continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino with a 14-race card on Tuesday, May 30 featuring the first of five $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes final for three-year-old trotting fillies. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17.

The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com .