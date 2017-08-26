Son of Shadyshark Hanover wins $75,000 final

ANDERSON, Ind.-August 25, 2017 - Meadowbrook Tiger, with harness racing driver John DeLong in the bike, turned in a gritty performance to find the winner's circle on Friday, August 25 at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in the featured event of the evening, the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes finals for three-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Stopping the timer in 1:50.2, the Erv Miller trainee made amends for his second place finish in the eliminations last week taking the fourth round of the stakes action for the sophomore pacing colts.

Leaving from post five in a talented field of ten, DeLong sent Meadowbrook Tiger away from the gate firing to grab a pocket seat behind the pace-setting He's A Popper and Peter Wrenn. He's A Popper dictated snappy first half fractions of :25.3 and :54.2 while the rest of the field sorted out early positions. Luvnmysharkaway and LeWayne Miller were unable to find a spot along the rail and pressed on to the challenge the leader first-over as the field approached the final turn.

He's a Popper continued to call the shots as the field reached the third station in 1:23 but the rest of the field was closing in quickly. Luvnmysharkaway was able to wear down the leader but the taxing mile began to take its toll.

DeLong was able to find late racing room and Meadowbrook Tiger exploded from the pocket to surge past the leader. Using a :27.1 final panel, Meadowbrook Tiger was also able to hold off a late charge from Incredible Shark and Todd Warren to get the win by a head. Beckham's Z Tam and Ricky Macomber Jr., sent off as the heavy betting favorite, had too much to ground to make up at the end of the mile and were forced to settle for third place honors. Sent off at odds of 5-1, Meadowbrook Tiger returned $12.20 to his backers at the betting windows for the slight upset.

With the win, the son of Shadyshark Hanover -Rain Dance Jessica recorded the sixth win from 12 seasonal outings and sent his seasonal earnings over the $100,000 mark. Meadowbrook Tiger is owned in partnership by Ronald Michelon and The Kales Company and has now amassed $191,369 in lifetime purse earnings.

Live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue on Saturday, August 26 with a 12-race card featuring the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for two-year-old trotting colts and three-year-old pacing fillies. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.