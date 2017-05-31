Satin Dancer impressive in Sires Stakes

ANDERSON, Ind.-May 30, 2017 - Satin Dancer and driver Ronnie Wrenn Jr. turned in a dominant gate to wire performance to capture the featured event of the evening, the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes final for three-year-old trotting fillies, at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, May 30. The Byron Hooley trained filly stopped the timer in 1:55.1 to score her second consecutive victory and establish a new lifetime best in the process.

Sent off as the 4-5 favorite, Satin Dancer utilized her customary strategy and left aggressively to get the lead through the opening panel in :27.3. Ajessia and Doug Rideout also left alertly to find a spot along the rail in third while Intothelight and Trace Tetrick protected their rail position next in line fourth. Wheels A Turning and Joe Putnam were unable to find a spot along the rail and pressed on to engage the leader through the half in :57.4.

Satin Dancer was able to put away Wheels A Turning at the three-quarter clocking in 1:26.3 but the rest of the field was also closing in. Swan Defined and LeWayne Miller, the 6-5 second choice, looked primed to strike around the final turn but made a costly break as the field turned for home.

Utilizing a :28.3 final quarter, Satin Dancer turned away all rivals and coasted to an easy three and a half length victory. Ajessia rallied well to finish second while Intothelight rounded out the trifecta. As the heavy betting favorite, Satin Dancer returned $3.60 to her backers at the betting windows.

"She definitely likes things her way," Hooley noted after the victory. "She's fine once she gets going but she can be a little difficult sometimes. Ronnie (Wrenn Jr.) does a great job with her, he gets along very nicely with her and we're thankful he came over to drive her. We're excited about the rest of the season."

The daughter of Big Stick Lindy -Shaken Not Stirred recorded her third win from four seasonal outings. Satin Dancer has now won 12 of 20 lifetime outings while pushing her lifetime to bankroll to $321,058 for her owners at Summit Pacing Acres LLC. As a two-year-old, Satin Dancer was the $220,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Final winner and also equaled the national season's record for two-year-old filly trotters on a half mile track with a 1:57 score at The Delaware County Fair last fall.

Live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino continues on Wednesday, May 31 with a 14-race card featuring the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings. Wednesday's 14-race card will also be highlighted by a $20,000 Guaranteed trifecta in Race 10. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.