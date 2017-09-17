Skyway Torpedo romps

ANDERSON, Ind.-September 16, 2017 - For the second time in one week, the track record was lowered over Hoosier Park Racing & Casino's seven-eighths mile oval, as the evening's 12-race harness racing card on Saturday, September 16 was highlighted by a track record performance in the featured of the event, the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes final for two-year-old colt trotters. Skyway Torpedo, with Peter Wrenn in the bike, established a new track record for two-year-old trotting colts when he powered home a winner in 1:55.

The previous track record of 1:55.4 was established by Airman Batten and LeWayne Miller in 2014. The 1:55 clocking marked the sixth track record that has been re-established this season and also a new lifetime best for Skyway Torpedo.

After a costly break by the publics' second choice, Fiftydallarbill, behind the gate, Wrenn wasted no time sending Skyway Torpedo to the front. River Otter and Robert Taylor also left alertly but opted for a pocket trip. Skyway Torpedo reached the front just past the first station in :27.4 and dictated fractions of :57 and 1:26 before ever feeling a threat from the rest of the field.

As the field turned for home, River Otter tipped from the pocket but Skyway Torpedo wasn't finished. Utilizing a :29 final quarter, Skyway Torpedo trotted strongly on to the wire finishing two lengths in front of River Otter. Jesmach Oasis and Ricky Macomber Jr. rallied late to round out the trifecta. As the 4-5 betting favorite, Skyway Torpedo returned $3.60 to his backers at the betting windows.

"He's basically been push button from day one," Trainer Alvin Miller noted in the winner's circle. "He's a very well mannered colt and takes good care of himself. He's everything you would want in a two-year-old trotting colt."

"He was the one I knew I wanted when we went to the sale," he continued. "I've been impressed with him since we started training him. He's eligible to the Breeders Crown so we'll get through these next couple weeks of stakes races and hope for the best. We'd love to give it (The Breeders Crown) a shot."

With the win, the son of Swan For All -The Magic of Paris became the sport's newest $100,000 earner and recorded his fifth win from 10 seasonal starts. Skyway Torpedo is owned in partnership by T. Comerford, T. Harts, J. Lee, and A. Miller.

The evening's 12-race card kicked-off with a bang as Natural Herbie and Verlin Yoder equaled the track record for older trotting geldings after a 1:52.1 score in the $21,000 Invitational Trot. Natural Herbie now shares the track record for older trotting geldings with I Know My Chip who established that mark earlier this season. Natural Herbie recorded his 37th win from 100 lifetime starts and his fifth win this season from 15 trips behind the gate. Trained, owned and driven by Verlin Yoder, Natural Herbie now sports a lifetime bankroll of $1,082,426.

Live racing continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, September 19 with a 13-race card. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com .

Emily Gaskin